Changes to the script led Paramount to post bail for Killers of the Flower Moon

Following recent news that Apple has partnered with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to finance their next Flower Moon Assassins In the adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter says that it was the script changes that ultimately led Paramount Pictures to withdraw its investment in the film.

While Apple covers the big budget, Paramount will continue to distribute the film in theaters around the world before the film hits Apple TV +. The study will avoid financial risk, but faces a "very limited advantage."

Paramount reportedly withdrew its funding for the film when Scorsese and DiCaprio revised the script and altered the star's role. DiCaprio was originally supposed to play the good guy who worked for the developing FBI, but in the revised version, he would portray Robert De Niro's nephew, torn between love and his uncle's evil machinations.

The outlet reports that a shared Paramount source felt the script changes made the film a "grumpy, less commercial study," calling it a "minor scale"; project with the same budget ".

Paramount was probably hoping to convince the director and actor to go back to their original script when DiCaprio manager Rick Yorn was suggested to buy the project, but not only is Apple now covering the entire budget, it will also be the "studio. creative". "In the film.

Paramount appears to be paying the marketing costs, though Apple will get its money back either from its share of the box office or "offsetting any shortfalls"; Apple will also cover the costs associated with developing the project. In turn, Paramount will receive a distribution fee based on the film's box office performance.

Flower Moon Assassins, written by Eric Roth (A star has been born), is produced by Imperative Entertainment, which acquired the rights to the novel for $ 5 million, as well as Scorcese, Appian Way Productions, and Sikelia Productions. It will star Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio with Scorsese alumnus Robert De Niro.

Flower Moon Assassins will mark DiCaprio and Scorcese's seventh collaboration together after working on multiple Oscar-nominated and winning films starting in 2002 New York Bands followed by 2004 The Aviator, which was the actor's first performance nominated for an Oscar with the director, 2006 The dead people, 2010 Shutter Island, 2013 The wolf of Wall Street and the 2015 short film The audition.

