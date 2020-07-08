Chaos in November increases as coronavirus cases rise and Trump intensifies attacks on voting

In November, this year's presidential election could be unlike anything the country has seen in at least 20 years, when the results of the 2000 election depended on ballot papers and hanging tables.

Republicans and Democrats are now preparing for a pitched legal battle over which votes will count and when they should count. States are struggling to tailor their voting process to meet the needs of voters concerned with risking their lives to cast their vote. And the primary elections held so far this summer indicate that November could bring historic participation, albeit through mail ballots, and consequently a long wait for the election results.

"When I look at many of the problems that have built up over the past month or two in the primaries, we have four months to solve them," said Tom Ridge, the former secretary of national security and governor of Pennsylvania who now co-chairs VoteSafe, a bipartisan effort to encourage states to expand absentee voting this year.

But even if those issues are largely resolved, Ridge, a Republican, said historic levels of absentee voting will mean that Election Night will not bring the shutdown that Americans have become accustomed to.

"We shouldn't be so focused on knowing that night. We could, it's certainly a possibility, but let's start talking about election week," Ridge said.

A campaign to undermine faith in elections.

In addition to the extraordinary pressures on the US election, there is the President himself, who in recent weeks has stepped up his attacks on voting by mail, pointing to a series of dire consequences if more Americans are allowed to cast their vote by mail. .

"Democrats are also trying to manipulate the election by sending tens of millions of ballots by mail, using the China virus as an excuse to allow people not to go to the polls," Trump said at a recent campaign event in Phoenix. "It is going to be fraud everywhere.

"This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country," he added.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is already sounding the alarm, warning that Trump's attacks on the vote are laying the groundwork for him to reject the results of the November election if he loses.

"It is my greatest concern, my greatest concern," said the alleged Democratic presidential candidate last month. "This president is going to try to steal these elections."

Biden has gone further, warning that Trump may refuse to leave office and suggesting that the military could play a role in forcing him to leave if he loses.

Biden's campaign is responding to an effort of more than $ 20 million by the Republican National Committee to combat efforts to expand voting by mail with a legal army of its own. The campaign said it would organize 600 attorneys and 10,000 volunteers across the country for its voter protection efforts.

Meanwhile, the electoral processes, which differ in each jurisdiction of the country, seem not to be prepared to instill confidence in the system.

"All we know is that there is no historical anecdote that talks about the massive fraud and mass abuse of the system that the president has complained about," Ridge said. "The only thing we do know is that, as a country, we have four months to try to meet some of these challenges. And what we do know is that the President of the United States could take the initiative to provide security and protection" options for all their fellow citizens, instead of filing and filing lawsuits. "

A series of recent primary elections have vividly demonstrated the potential difficulties Americans face in trying to vote during this pandemic.

One of the most acute problems: staffing. In Wisconsin, Kentucky, Georgia and elsewhere, election officials have been quick to find new younger poll workers to occupy in-person precincts that previously depended on older retirees who now choose to stay home because they are at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus. .

In North Carolina, state party officials are already recruiting poll workers on a call to service.

"Not all heroes wear capes. YOU can be a hero for democracy in 2020!" the request is read.

Ohio election officials recently reflected that the jobless or those who work from home can provide an untapped source of work on Election Day. Election officials are particularly concerned about the possibility that poll workers leave their posts at the last minute and do not give them time to find replacements.

That scenario played out in Georgia's recent primaries on June 9, prompting Georgia officials to search for new poll workers until the last weekend before Election Day. In some cases, poll workers showed up at their assigned precinct on election morning only to be abruptly reassigned to another precinct.

And in almost all primaries held since the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the results have taken days or even weeks to complete. The Pennsylvania primary, for example, was held on June 7, and a month later the results have yet to be certified.

Some states do not allow ballots to be counted until the polls are closed. And Democrats and Republicans are embroiled in legal battles in courts across the country over whether ballots should be counted if they have a postage stamp before Election Day or if they are received before Election Day, a problem that could have a significant impact on whether hundreds of thousands of mailings votes are counted.

Voters face life and death options

The rhetorical launch of the Trump bomb against mail ballots stands in stark contrast to the reality facing voters like Maria Nelson, 36, who was diagnosed with breast cancer 18 months ago and still undergoes chemotherapy treatments every few years. weeks. Nelson lives in fear that he may have to sacrifice his right to vote to stay alive for his two young children.

"I knew I was in a health group that was at risk," Nelson told CNN. "I wouldn't do anything that would risk my life even more. That included voting in person for me."

Nelson requested an absentee vote in Wisconsin before that state's April 7 primary, and that's when his story became emblematic of the chaos that would unfold there and in other parts of the country. Her vote came, but on April 8, too late for her to vote.

"This is not an easy decision for people," said Nelson. "Requesting an absentee ballot or being afraid to vote in person is not the easy way out. It is not being lazy. It is really this fear for your health."

"And when you are a young mother like me, you just have to look at your children and really say that it is not a risk that you are willing to take."

The Wisconsin election featured many more reports from voters like Nelson complaining that his ballots were never received. And later, the postal service would discover missing ballot boxes that had been delayed or not delivered.

One of them probably belonged to Melody McCurtis, a Wisconsin community organizer who requested an absentee ballot to avoid putting her mother, who lives at home, and her children at risk.

"No one notified me they wouldn't be coming," said McCurtis. "I'm like, where's my ballot? Where's my ballot? I tried to call my secretary, with no answer. On April 6, I called, and again on April 7, they said they couldn't do anything or that we We couldn't do anything, you have to go to the polls and vote because it doesn't come. "

McCurtis' vote never came.

He became one of many Wisconsin voters who personally appeared at the polls on Election Day and faced massive lines that were not socially distant and became emblematic of a failed Election Day execution during a A pandemic that is now a warning sign for other states contemplating electoral changes.

Both Nelson and McCurtis are now plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to compel Wisconsin to change its electoral practices, alleging that the state's mismanagement of voters deprived them of their primary rights on April 7.

A study by Anthony Fowler, a professor at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, who was presented as part of the lawsuit, found that voters who had never used absentee ballots before were less likely to vote on primary. And that in counties with a high incidence of coronavirus cases, participation was lower than in counties where no cases had been confirmed.

These problems also affect black and Hispanic voters acutely. The study found that communities with high black and Hispanic populations also saw lower voter turnout.

"We were definitely deprived of their rights and we are definitely at risk of that happening again, because COVID-19 is not going to go away," said McCurtis, who is black. "And we see that it is escalating every day. And I feel that the black, brown and poor communities are at risk of this happening again. And I feel that the powers that be are not taking it seriously enough. They are not appreciating our lives at this point. "