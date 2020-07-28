Chaos in Portland: 22 face federal charges of violence over the weekend

22 people were arrested and face federal charges for their roles in the weekend protests in federal court in downtown Portland, according to the United States Attorney's Office in Oregon.

The protests since May 26 have been followed by nightly criminal activities, including attacks on law enforcement officers, according to court documents.

Other activities detailed in court documents include property destruction, looting and arson, and the attorney's office calls the federal court "a nightly target for vandalism."

According to the lawyer's office, six people have been charged with alleged criminal conduct during a protest that began on Thursday of last week and runs until the following morning: Carly Anne Ballard, 34, and David Michael Bouchard, 36, They are accused of assaulting federal officials. Josslynn Kreutz, 28, Dakota Eastman, 30, Ezra Meyers, 18, and Mark Rolycanov, 28, are charged with failing to obey legal orders.

Federal police later on Friday, including United States National Security and Customs and Border Protection Investigations agents, arrested Ronald Bernard Hickey, 44, a Canadian citizen, for harassing and stalking federal employees assigned to help the Service Protection Federal with civil unrest in Portland. . Hickey allegedly used his Twitter account to disclose personal information about these employees in an attempt to threaten, intimidate, or incite violence against them.

Eight other people have been charged with alleged criminal conduct during a protest that started on Saturday and continues until early Sunday morning: Rebecca Gonzales-Mota, 37; Stephen O & # 39; Donnell, 65; Thomas Johnson, 33; Nathan Oderdonk-Snow, 21 years old; Joshua Webb, 22; Pablo Avvacato, 26; and Doug Dean, 34, are charged with assaulting federal agents. Richard Lindstet, 33, is accused of operating a drone in restricted airspace.

Seven other people have been charged with alleged criminal conduct during a protest Sunday night through Monday morning, the attorney's office continued: Michael Stephenson, 23; Caleb Willis, 29; Noelle Mandolfo, 30 years old; Travis Williams, 27; Patrick Stanford, age unknown; Coree Jefree, age unknown; and Tyler Gabriel, 22, are charged with assaulting federal agents.

