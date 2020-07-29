Chargers' Joey Bosa receives $ 135 million extension with Chargers

COSTA MESA, California – Defensive end Joey Bosa has agreed to a contact extension that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Two people familiar with the deal said the five-year extension is worth $ 135 million, which includes $ 78 million guaranteed at the time of signing and $ 102 million overall. People spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the contract has not been finalized. ESPN was the first to report on the deal.

The deal dwarfs the five-year, $ 125 million extension that Myles Garrett of Cleveland signed two weeks ago. That contract included a guaranteed $ 100 million for Garrett, a defensive end who was the top pick in 2017.

The Chargers confirmed that Bosa accepted the extension but did not disclose the financial terms.

Bosa was entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. It was thought that he would resist if an agreement was not reached, but he reported to the camp on Tuesday.

General manager Tom Telesco said Monday that the Chargers were in a good position with salary cap flexibility to make extensions. The players' union had Los Angeles with $ 20.38 million in space, which was among the top 10 in the league, before Bosa's expansion.

The Over the Cap website also estimated that the Chargers would have the second cap space in 2021, even if there is a reduction in how much teams can spend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound Bosa was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and has been selected for two Pro Bowls. He tied for second in the AFC last season with 11.5 sacks and has double-digit sacks in three of his four seasons. He was third among defensive ends and second in the AFC with 60 tackles, including 16 for loss. Bosa also had 25 quarterback hits and forced a fumble.

Last year, Bosa became the first Charger since Kevin Burnett in 2010 to record three consecutive multi-bag games.

Bosa's extension also prevents the Chargers from having a messy waiting situation for the second consecutive season. Running back Melvin Gordon was not reported until the fourth week of last year's regular season. Gordon signed with Denver during the offseason.