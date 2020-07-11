Charles Barkley says sports are waking up & # 39; circus & # 39; – no real results

Sports leagues and players have turned racial justice issues into a "circus" by focusing more on who is kneeling or what message is written on the players' shirts rather than a real change, Hall member said Friday. Charles Barkley Basketball Fame.

"I think we are missing the point," the former 76ers, Suns and Rockets star told CNBC. “We need a police reform, we need a prison reform. … My concern is to turn this into a circus instead of trying to do some good things. "

"My concern is to turn this into a circus rather than trying to do some good things." – Charles Barkley

The media contributes to the "circus" by focusing on kneeling down and messages on buses and T-shirts, he added.

What the country really needs, he said, was "good policemen here guarding the bad guys."

He noted that while the United States is a divided country, "sports used to be a place where fans could get away from reality."

CHARLES BARKLEY: & # 39; CATASTROPHIC ERROR & # 39; IF THE NBA CANCELS THE REST OF THE SEASON ON CORONAVIRUSES

And while fans fight financially during the coronavirus pandemic, "they don't want to see a group of wealthy people" constantly talking about social justice issues, he said.

As more players have begun to kneel before the national anthem amid Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the country, NBA players will be allowed to have anti-racism messages on the back of their shirts, CNBC reported.

But Barkley was skeptical about how fans will respond when the NBA and other games resume this summer.

"The last thing they want to do is turn on the television and listen to arguments all the time. It will be very interesting to see how the public reacts, "he said.

“The last thing (sports fans) want to do is turn on the television and listen to arguments all the time. It will be very interesting to see how the public reacts. " – Charles Barkley

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/640/320/Charles-Barkley.jpg?ve=1&tl=1" alt = "

Charles Barkley speaks in New York City, February 12, 2015. (Getty Images) "/>

On the coronavirus, Barkley said, "you would have to be a fool" to think that children would be safe in a classroom, adding that it is not fair to put children in that situation, at least until there is a vaccine.

He added, however, that keeping children out of school "would increase" the disparity between rich and poor children because disadvantaged children do not always have the resources like the Internet to continue their education remotely.

He added that he hopes that the NBA games can advance soon because the economic loss if the games are canceled would be very great.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a critical moment in our country," he added. "I just hope we have some adults who know what they are doing and stop fucking around and dividing our country."