Charles Bolden, NASA's first black administrator, talks about systemic racism

NASA's first black administrator reflected on continued protests against racism and police brutality in the United States during a recent interview.

Charles Bolden, who served as administrator of the space agency from 2009 to 2017, told Space.com that he is "on a constant roller coaster of being very angry and then hopeful."

Across the country, protests that have erupted over systemic racism and police brutality have drawn hundreds of thousands, have led some cities to consider cutting police budgets, and have led to calculations of racism in the media.

"The systemic problem with racism in the United States is not something that started this year or last year or 10 years ago," Bolden, 73, told Space.com. "On this our nation was founded."

Some of the space agency's activities under Bolden's leadership include landing on Mars with the Curiosity rover, launching a spacecraft to Jupiter, upgrading the nation's Earth observation satellite fleet, and moving toward launching the 2018 James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to The Hubble Space Telescope.

"I have no story that is different from the others," Bolden said. "Being a black man in America means I go through what we all do every day, and I could leave my apartment here in Crystal City, Virginia (just outside of Washington, DC) … and I could have the same thing. Something happened that happened to George Floyd, "he said, referring to the death of the unarmed black man while in police custody in Minneapolis. "That is just a fact of life."

The former NASA administrator is old enough to remember the earlier upheavals surrounding racial injustice during the 1960s and 1970s, and said in the interview that more non-blacks should speak up. Bolden is no stranger to discrimination, as he hardly made it to the Naval Academy because he is black, as he told NPR in 2016.

"When we look in the mirror, we are seeing something we don't like. Well, that's the nation we are, and it's up to each of us to change it," Bolden said. "Then I call my White brothers and sisters and tell them: whatever they want (retired black astronauts) to say or like that Leland (Melvin) or Mae (Jemison) say, I should say."

Bolden's 34-year career with the Marine Corps, is a retired major general and conducted more than 100 combat missions in Vietnam, also included 14 years as a member of the NASA Astronaut Office. After joining the office in 1980, he traveled in orbit four times on the space shuttle between 1986 and 1994, commanding two of the missions and piloting two others.