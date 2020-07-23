Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dies at 97

Known to many as Charles, Evers was the older brother of civil rights activist Medgar Evers, the NAACP leader of Mississippi who was killed by a sniper in 1963.
In 1969 Charles Evers made history when he was elected mayor of Fayette, becoming the first black mayor in Mississippi.
US Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, called Evers "an absolute classic" and said, "I doubt we will ever see another like him."
Throughout a career that also included being a businessman and radio announcer, Wicker said: "Evers was never afraid to challenge accepted norms or fly against political correctness.
"As an elected official, he navigated the tortuous route from Freedom Democrat to Independent to Republican, even served as Trump's voter in 2016. He used his powerful personality and platform to change Mississippi for the better."
The funeral arrangements for Evers were unknown on Wednesday night.