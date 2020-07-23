Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dies at 97

By
Zaheer
-
0
6


Known to many as Charles, Evers was the older brother of civil rights activist Medgar Evers, the NAACP leader of Mississippi who was killed by a sniper in 1963.

Charles Evers is cheered outside his campaign headquarters after being elected Mayor of Fayette, Mississippi, in 1969.
Charles Evers was considered one of the pioneers of the civil rights movement. He became the state president of the NAACP voter registry in 1954, and after his brother's death, Charles Evers assumed his leadership roles and began to push for black voter registration.

In 1969 Charles Evers made history when he was elected mayor of Fayette, becoming the first black mayor in Mississippi.

In this undated image, Senator Ted Kennedy speaks with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., left, and Charles Evers, then the NAACP field director for Mississippi, in Jackson.
"Rest in peace, Charles Evers," he tweeted. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. "He was a civil rights leader and a true friend to me and to many Mississippians. His memory will always be appreciated and honored."

US Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, called Evers "an absolute classic" and said, "I doubt we will ever see another like him."

Throughout a career that also included being a businessman and radio announcer, Wicker said: "Evers was never afraid to challenge accepted norms or fly against political correctness.

"As an elected official, he navigated the tortuous route from Freedom Democrat to Independent to Republican, even served as Trump's voter in 2016. He used his powerful personality and platform to change Mississippi for the better."

The funeral arrangements for Evers were unknown on Wednesday night.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here