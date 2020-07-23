Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dies at 97

Known to many as Charles, Evers was the older brother of civil rights activist Medgar Evers, the NAACP leader of Mississippi who was killed by a sniper in 1963.

Charles Evers was considered one of the pioneers of the civil rights movement. He became the state president of the NAACP voter registry in 1954, and after his brother's death, Charles Evers assumed his leadership roles and began to push for black voter registration.

In 1969 Charles Evers made history when he was elected mayor of Fayette, becoming the first black mayor in Mississippi.

"Rest in peace, Charles Evers," he tweeted. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves . "He was a civil rights leader and a true friend to me and to many Mississippians. His memory will always be appreciated and honored."