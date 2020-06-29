Charles Webb, author of the novel that became the basis for the Oscar-winning film & # 39; The Graduate & # 39 ;, passed away at age 81: report

Charles Webb, the author whose first novel, "The Graduate," inspired the 1967 Oscar-winning film starring Dustin Hoffman, died at age 81 of a blood condition.

His death was confirmed by old friend and journalist Jack Malvern, who writes Deadline.

Webb, who died June 16 in Eastbourne, England, said the iconic book and subsequent film were based on real-life experiences from growing up in Los Angeles, although he also claimed it was not autobiographical.

Although his book became famous, the eccentric Webb earned just $ 20,000 for the film's rights and chose to live a life that was not filled with the glitz and glamor of Hollywood.

"Millions upon millions were made from" The Graduate "and here I am looking for a couple of pounds to buy my sandwich, people love it," Webb once told the BBC.

He and his wife Eva, who died last year, led a peculiar life.

They spent much of their time on the open road and homeschooling their three children.

They ran a nudist camp in New Jersey and in a show of solidarity against the marriage laws of the United States, they divorced, but stayed together, according to the Deadline story.

In 2007, Webb published a sequel to "The Graduate" called "Home Schooled.:

Although written for financial reasons, Webb was always happy not to live a materialistic life.

"My wife and I have done many things that we would not have done if we were rich … I would have been counting my money instead of educating my children," he said in a 2006 interview with the Associated Press.

Webb is survived by his children.

