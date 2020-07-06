Charlie Daniels, singer of & # 39; The Devil Went Down to Georgia & # 39 ;, died at 83







The multi-instrumentalist suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee, and was pronounced dead on Monday, his publicists said in a statement.

Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a former student of the Grand Ole Opry, was born in North Carolina but quickly felt at home in Nashville. He moved there and played on records with music titans Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Ringo Starr.

With Charlie Daniels' eponymous band, he and the instrument with which he is most closely associated, the violin, spearheaded a new genre of "southern rock."

His best-known hit, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" from 1979, remains a staple in classic rock stations.