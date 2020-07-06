Charlie Daniels, singer of & # 39; The Devil Went Down to Georgia & # 39 ;, died at 83

The multi-instrumentalist suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee, and was pronounced dead on Monday, his publicists said in a statement.
With Charlie Daniels' eponymous band, he and the instrument with which he is most closely associated, the violin, spearheaded a new genre of "southern rock."
His best-known hit, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" from 1979, remains a staple in classic rock stations.
Although he's mostly associated with country music, Daniels once told CNN that he doesn't like to use any kind of label.
In 2008, he was included in the Grand Ole Opry, almost 40 years in his professional career. It took until 2016 for Daniels to enter the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Many of his songs were rooted in patriotism and his deep admiration for the United States, which he often called the "greatest country in the world" in his music.
In 1980, he released "In America" in response to the Iranian hostage crisis.
More than 30 years later, his outspokenness led him to withdraw from the Country Freedom Concert in Nashville, Tennessee, which honored 9/11 rescuers.
Daniels planned to present a new single, "This is not a rag, it is a flag", but the concert organizers refused to listen to the song's lyrics, which included "This is not a rag, it is a flag, and not the we use on our head. "
But the song he will always be known for is "The Devil Gone to Georgia," a fluttering and loud blue pistol shot between the devil and a young peasant named Johnny for the latter's soul.
The song spent weeks on the charts, and eventually went platinum. A year after its release, he appeared in the movie "Urban Cowboy", introducing it to an even wider audience. Most recently, he appeared in a "Guitar Hero" video game.