Charlie Daniels, singer of & # 39; The Devil Went Down to Georgia & # 39 ;, died at 83

The multi-instrumentalist suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee, and was pronounced dead on Monday, his publicists said in a statement.

Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a former student of the Grand Ole Opry, was born in North Carolina but quickly felt at home in Nashville. He moved there and played on records with music titans Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Ringo Starr.

With Charlie Daniels' eponymous band, he and the instrument with which he is most closely associated, the violin, spearheaded a new genre of "southern rock."

His best-known hit, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" from 1979, remains a staple in classic rock stations.

Although he's mostly associated with country music, Daniels once told CNN that he doesn't like to use any kind of label.

"I'll give you a little breakdown of our band," Daniels said in 2001. "We played with the Rolling Stones years ago in Memphis, Tennessee, in the afternoon and flew to Austin, Texas that night and worked with Willie. Nelson picnic."

In 2008, he was included in the Grand Ole Opry, almost 40 years in his professional career. It took until 2016 for Daniels to enter the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Daniels regularly blogged about his political beliefs on his website and Twitter page, even in the days before his death.

Many of his songs were rooted in patriotism and his deep admiration for the United States, which he often called the "greatest country in the world" in his music.

In 1980, he released "In America" ​​in response to the Iranian hostage crisis.

More than 30 years later, his outspokenness led him to withdraw from the Country Freedom Concert in Nashville, Tennessee, which honored 9/11 rescuers.

Daniels planned to present a new single, "This is not a rag, it is a flag", but the concert organizers refused to listen to the song's lyrics, which included "This is not a rag, it is a flag, and not the we use on our head. "

But the song he will always be known for is "The Devil Gone to Georgia," a fluttering and loud blue pistol shot between the devil and a young peasant named Johnny for the latter's soul.

The song spent weeks on the charts, and eventually went platinum. A year after its release, he appeared in the movie "Urban Cowboy", introducing it to an even wider audience. Most recently, he appeared in a "Guitar Hero" video game.

In 2014, he co-founded the Journey Home Project, which connects veterans with nonprofits for healthcare, education, and professional resources.
Daniels 'last musical project was in collaboration with Beau Weevils on an album that added a contemporary twist to Daniels' retro southern rock. He performed in a "quarantine edition" of a song from that album, "Geechi Geechi Ya Ya Blues", last month.

