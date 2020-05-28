Charlie Hunnam reportedly in early talks to interpret DCEU's green arrow

With the popular CW show coming to an end recently after eight seasons and 170 episodes, the prospect of watching Green Arrow appearing on the big screen as part of the DCEU is increasingly likely. The franchise is recently in the middle of a big postLeague of Justice change direction, and in an effort to get it right the second time around, the studio will be keen to bring in as many new faces as possible so they don't have to depend on Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman forever.

Many fans would hope that if Oliver Queen became the subject of his own solo film, Stephen Amell would continue in the role, but that would be highly unlikely given that Warner Bros. is interested in establishing its film and television divisions. as two completely separate entities, and anyway they do not consider anything that happened outside the DCEU to be canon.

However, now we have heard from our sources: the same ones that told us that the Justice League Dark and Green Lantern shows were coming to HBO Max, and that The CW was developing a Arrow spin-off, all of which turned out to be correct: that Green Arrow is set to make its DCEU debut in the not-too-distant future, and Charlie Hunnam is already in preliminary talks about playing the character.



the Sons of Anarchy Star has always been a popular choice among fans to play Oliver Queen in a feature film. Green Arrow film, and this is not the first time that it has been linked to the project. The 40-year-old has been open to the idea in the past, though it remains to be seen if he would have any interest in again heading a studio blockbuster with heavy effects after his last attempt at King Arthur: legend of the sword Spectacularly bombed at the box office in 2017.

While there is no guarantee that the two sides will come to an agreement, and they are only said to be in "initial conversations," we are told that the idea is definitely being discussed behind the scenes. Perhaps this could present the ideal opportunity to resurrect the scrapped Green Arrow prison break movie Escape from Super Max, which sounded like a completely unique and potentially incredible addition to the superhero genre we'd love to see someday.