Charlie Hurt: The difference between Trump and Fauci over the NFL perspective shows that the president can overcome disagreements

Washington Times opinion editor and Fox News contributor Charles Hurt told "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday that President Trump's apparent difference of opinion with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the likelihood of a 2020 NFL season It shows that the president "has no problem surrounding himself with people he disagrees with."

On Thursday, Fauci told CNN that "soccer cannot happen this year" unless the players are "cut off from the community and … examined almost every day." On Friday, Trump abruptly tweeted: "Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening."

Hurt said "Ingraham Angle" host Tammy Bruce was right when she said that Trump appears to be tired of Fauci's pessimistic predictions.

"Yes, my thought is that it's a little bit more than that, actually," he added. "This is just further proof that the president has no problem surrounding himself with people with whom he disagrees."

"In fact," Hurt added, "he seeks [dissenting views]. He likes having people he doesn't necessarily agree with in order to get an alternative opinion."

Hurt went on to say that Trump is not afraid to use "powerful language" to prevent his advisers from deviating from issues where "they don't do business."

"It is amazing when you think about how badly Dr. Fauci and many of these other health experts have been wrong about many of these things," he added. "It is not a left-right issue or a Democratic-Republican or Biden issue. A Trump issue, it is a matter of B.S.

"And at some point, regular voters find out, 'OK, you have to wear a mask all the time unless you're protesting on the streets, in which case you don't need to wear a mask. But if you're going to do it a rally, you have to use it. People see through this. "