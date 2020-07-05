Charlie Kirk says Trump should add & # 39; positivity & # 39; to the electoral offer: Americans 'want to get their lives back'

Blame the media and coronavirus for President Trump's ongoing campaign woes, Charlie Kirk said Saturday.

His advice to the president: Trump should use positivity to boost and revitalize his reelection offer.

"I think the United States right now, because of the propaganda media and the Democratic Party activist wing, the United States is feeling a little depressed right now," Kirk said during an appearance on Fox News "Justice with Judge Jeanine." .

Adding more positive messages would help regain the spark of the 2016 Trump campaign, added the founder of Turning Point USA.

TRUMP GIVES OPTIMISTIC INDEPENDENCE DAY MESSAGE, SAYS HE IS 'RETURNING' AFTER ‘TERRIBLE PLAGUE FROM CHINA

Americans "want to get their lives back" and some unfairly blame the president for his frustration with the coronavirus, he said.

"The American people right now on Independence Day weekend, want to get their lives back. And therefore, many voters right now are frustrated and mistakenly believe some of that frustration in the President of the United States." Kirk told host Jeanine Pirro. "There are just so many reasons for this."

Kirk signaled Trump's acceptance of SpaceX-NASA's joint launch of a rocket into space last month, an event that gave the country a much-needed boost of optimism and positivity.

"I think what the president should continue to do is embrace the spirit that we saw in that rocket launch, where we went into space for the first time in almost a decade, in contrast to violence, lawlessness on the streets," Kirk said. "The president is the best offensive player we've seen in American politics when he sets the agenda. People follow brilliantly, by the way."

"And then that kind of big, bold, border-minded spirit talking to the United States as a pioneer country again," Kirk said. "I can tell you of the thousands of people I communicate with on a weekly basis, and of the hundreds of thousands of messages we receive every month, Americans right now: They long for that renewal of optimism and positivity."