Charlie Kirk says Trump's Tulsa rally shows he's back: & # 39; Good luck & # 39 ;, Joe Biden

President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, showed he went back on the offensive and "sets the tone" for the 2020 presidential election, said Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, on Saturday night.

"It is very refreshing to see the president again in front of his base," after weeks of coronavirus blockages, Kirk said in "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

"This was such an important distinction for the president: the worldview he is fighting for and that his base supports, and the 63 million Americans who voted for him support it," Kirk said.

"One line really caught my eye," Kirk continued. "He said: 'We stand on the shoulders of the heroes'. Those are the heroes that the left and the Democrats and anarchists in the streets are knocking down, those statues that are knocking down. You saw the statue of George Washington shot down yesterday. "

Kirk added that being in front of an enthusiastic crowd was natural for Trump.

"The president seemed to be where he belonged. He had great energy, great spirit," said Kirk. "And I think he finally went back on the offensive, putting the Democrats on defense."

Trump roared before thousands of supporters used the fierce and rampant appearance at the Tulsa BOK Center to mock alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden, criticize those who knock down monuments of historical figures, and denounce what he described as the "disaster" rally in Seattle.

Kirk wished Biden "good luck," saying the former vice president's campaign was in a "crisis" because the candidate now has to campaign in public after appearing primarily online due to the pandemic.

"There is a little crisis in Biden's campaign tonight because they realize that they really have to campaign now, they realize that they have to defend the indefensible, which is a record that has put the United States in last place and it has put China and our foreign adversaries first, "Kirk said. "A registry that has not been advantageous or positive for the black community. A registry that has enriched the Biden family at the expense of the American people."

In contrast, Kirk said, "You can see the president. He was getting more and more into him as the speech progressed. And it's great to see. What about Biden's campaign? Good luck."

"I don't even know what the campaign is like for Joe Biden," added Kirk. "But the president was correct with his criticism of Joe Biden. And it's just the beginning."

Kirk also praised the president for "immersing himself" in the "culture war."

"You have a record number of cancellations, a record amount of silencing happens on social and digital networks. And the president realizes that politics flows downstream from culture and that it is time to defend our beautiful history, the heroes who They built the United States. And if you're looking at this right now and you feel like the United States is heading in a troubling direction the past few weeks, the president [is] saying, 'No more', "Kirk said.

"And the fact that he talked about Second Amendment rights, the Constitution, freedom of expression, these are winning issues. And again, the president is probably the best offensive player in modern American history. And when he's playing offense, he's setting the tone. The media don't know how to cover it. "