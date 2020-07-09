Charlie Kirk: Vote by Mail is a Democratic takeover

In their cynical attempt to rewrite the 2020 election rules, Democrats ignore the distinctions between absentee ballots and universal vote by mail.

In California, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to use an executive order to mail ballots to all voters in his state, ballots that partisan activists can pick up and deliver to electoral authorities under the "Gathering of California ballots. .

However, Democrats are not content to change the rules only in California. To take former Vice President Joe Biden to the White House, they want them everywhere. Just a few weeks ago, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, tried to hold vital money for coronavirus relief hostage until Congress imposed similar rules across the country.

NEW REPORT HAS VOTING DANGERS BY MAIL BEYOND FRAUD

She was thwarted by the Republican minority in Congress, but similar efforts are underway elsewhere, more perniciously in the form of lawsuits in states like Nevada and Florida with the goal of forcing those states to adopt voting procedures similar to those of California, always justified, of course, as a means of protecting Americans from the coronavirus.

This is nothing but a shameless political power game, and the ease with which the left is trying to rule out the very real opportunities for fraud and gambling spirit created by sending a ballot to every registered voter in the United States.

The president was quite correct when he cited recent criminal charges related to allegations of widespread fraud in a New Jersey election that was held under the same rules that Democrats want to impose across the country for November.

To be clear, for voters who really need them, absentee ballots are already available in one form or another in all 50 states. The only reason Democrats are so desperate to implement universal mail voting is so they can expand their questionable vote-gathering practices across the country. They are trying to exploit the pandemic to gain an advantage in the elections.

As Republicans in the House of Representatives detailed in a recent report, ballot collection is virtually unsupervised, leaving it vulnerable to fraud and abuse: Partisan poll workers could easily pressure voters to fill out their ballots in a certain way , altering the ballots to favor their own party, or simply neglecting to turn in ballots collected from Republican-leaning precincts. Voting by mail, even without the accompanying large-scale ballot efforts, is equally vulnerable to the same type of fraud.

The alleged dangers of Americans physically going to polling stations in more than five months is a bad faith cover story. Multiple special and primary elections have been held in person in the past two months, as the pandemic was in full swing, with no catastrophic consequences. Furthermore, there are now strong, science-based protocols for conducting such choices more safely in the future.

The real reason Democrats are pushing for a universal vote by mail has nothing to do with the global pandemic that originated in China; they simply believe that it will help them win elections. After a preliminary career victory on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Democrats obviously see a change to voting by mail as a way to make their job easier.

The left has seen the coronavirus pandemic as a political "opportunity" from the start.

