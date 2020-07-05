Charlie Sheen celebrates the first anniversary of quitting smoking

Charlie Sheen has a reason to celebrate Independence Day that has nothing to do with the United States.

The 54-year-old "Two and a Half Men" actor announced on Twitter that he is celebrating a year of quitting his smoking habit in a message to his lungs.

“Dear @my lungs, it was a year ago TODAY that I stopped smoking! hashtag: WELCOME! " your tweet started.

The actor's tweet also included an admission of regret for picking up a cigarette in the first place.

“If I could go back in time and NEVER START, I would absolutely! If you don't know how to quit, trust me. the sooner the better ! happy quarter! Sheen concluded along with a photo of a cigarette.

Last December, Sheen achieved two years of sobriety. Months earlier, he revealed in "Jay Leno’s Garage" what led him to live a sober lifestyle.

"About a year and a half ago, I realized I knew it was time to make a change, and you know, it didn't require a crazy rehab season or a police shootout. It didn't require anything super dramatic, crazy, and top notch. flat, "he said to Leno at the time.

She previously said on ITV's "Loose Women" that her children were a big reason behind their new clean lifestyle.

"I couldn't bring my daughter to an appointment she had. I never drink and drive, I have never had a DUI," said Sheen. "I thought,‘ Wow, I'm not even responsible enough to be available for my children's needs. " The next morning I woke up and said, "Today is the day."