Charlize Theron talks about "unfair" treatment as a woman in action movies: "It was very insulting"

Charlize Theron is becoming sincere about the dangers of being a female performer in Hollywood.

The actress spoke on the "Evolution of a Bada – s" panel during Comic-Con @ Home on Friday and spoke about her experience working on action movies, a genre dominated by men.

Theron, 44, drew on his experience acting in the 2003 remake of the heist movie, "The Italian Job", and on what he remembered the "unfair" treatment during the film's prep phase.

CHARLIZE THERON SAYS IT IS "AWESOME" ONLY: "SOMEONE ONLY NEEDS TO GROW A PAIR AND PASS"

"I realized there were still so many misconceptions about women in the genre," recalled the "Old Guard" star at the virtual roundtable.

"The only good thing that came out of that experience was that there was real pressure to do those stunts with the actors, and that was the first time I experienced something like that," Theron explained. "But there was a very unfair process with that. I was the only woman with a bunch of guys, and I vividly remember having the schedule in our pre-production and had six more weeks of car training scheduled for me than any of the guys."

CHARLIZE THERON SAYS IT'S A 'LITTLE HEART' YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PRESENT AS FURIOUS IN THE PREQUEL & # 39; MAD MAX & # 39;

The Oscar winner said she was upset that she couldn't learn as much as her male counterparts in the same amount of training time.

"It was very insulting, but it was also what started a real fire under me … and I thought, 'Okay, do you want to play this game? Come on,'" he continued. "I set out to beat all those guys. I vividly remember Mark Wahlberg, halfway through one of our training sessions, stopping and vomiting because I was nauseous from doing 360s."

CHARLIZE THERON ACCEPTS KOFI KINGSTON'S INVITATION TO WWE: "WHEN AND WHERE?"

The mother of two said her role in George Miller's 2015 film "Mad Max: Fury Road" finally allowed her to catch up in the movie business as a viable action heroine.

"It wasn't until 'Mad Max: Fury Road' crossed my path; that experience and what happened with that movie really changed my trajectory for me," he said of the post-apocalyptic desert corridor, who got a nomination for best image.

CHARLIZE THERON DIDN'T FOCUS ON THE DATE, SAYS "MY KIND OF RELATIONSHIP" FROM GWYNETH PALTROW LIVING-HOME LIVING

"I don't think I'll ever recover from making that movie," Theron joked about his now iconic role as Furiosa.

"There is a responsibility to hand over that witness, which is not just about you," he added. "Listen, it is still disproportionate to our male counterparts, and we have to continue to pressure our industry to change that." "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want my two daughters to grow up and not even think that this is strange or that this is unusual or strange," Theron reflected. "I want this to normalize."