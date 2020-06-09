Charlotte finances part of the police budget for tear gas and chemical agents

The largest city in North Carolina has blocked its police department from purchasing chemical agents, such as tear gas, normally used in crowd control or dispersal, in the upcoming fiscal year.

The move is part of several reforms approved by the Charlotte City Council on Monday night.

Motion by Councilor Braxton Winston to remove the portion of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department budget designated for chemical weapons was approved by 9-2 votes.

"The people of Charlotte will drive new models to keep our community safe," Winston told Charlotte News & Observer. "We are not looking back. Our eye is on the horizon. "

The police department spent $ 103,000 on chemical agents last year, Charlotte budget director Ryan Bergman told WBTV. The only two Republicans on the Charlotte City Council, Tariq Bokhari and Ed Driggs, were also the only two to vote against the motion.

It does not prevent Charlotte officers from using tear gas in ongoing protests related to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody on May 25 after a white Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck during almost nine minutes.

Since Floyd's death, Black Lives Matter has called #AbolishPolice or #DefundPolice. Officials in Minneapolis, New York and Los Angeles, as well as Democrats in Congress, have pledged to eliminate police departments and instead allocate funds for social services and underserved communities.

The Charlotte City Council vote also comes after the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department faced criticism for the deployment of tear gas against peaceful protesters on June 2. Video recorded by Queen City Nerve, an alternative newspaper, showed protesters marching on the street when police deployed the chemical agent. When they turned to run, the crowd met officers from the other side, and tear gas appeared to be used from both directions.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles condemned the incident as "one of those times none of us can be proud of," while CMPD chief Kerr Putney described the video as "disturbing."

"Last night was one of those moments that none of us can be proud of, that none of us would want to see happen in our city," Lyles said. "But he did. And I hope everyone knows that that's not the type of department we want to have to monitor. It is not the kind of reputation we want to have at the national or local level. So when you look at that, we have to understand that we can be better than that. "

Winston, who was arrested on May 29 for allegedly not dispersing, said the "step alone is not good enough" to solve systemic problems within the Charlotte Police Department and address other racial injustices in the United States.

"For allies, know that we need you to maintain the same energy tomorrow morning that you have shown in the past few weeks," he said Monday. The motion also charged the city council to develop a committee to oversee how the police department spends its money and develops policies.

More than 730 people and 28 local groups signed a list of demands drawn up by the Charlotte for Black Futures coalition to encourage the Charlotte City Council to also reallocate five percent of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department budget for housing, transportation programs and affordable community health, and developing a repair group for black residents in Charlotte.