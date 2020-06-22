Charlotte shooting: 2 dead, 12 wounded in North Carolina

"Several shooters fired dozens of shots into the crowd," CMPD said in a statement.
Officers answered the call for a pedestrian strike around 12:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots, according to the statement. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound thrown on Beatties Ford Road with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene, according to the statement.
Eight others were shot and taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said.
In addition, five people were hit by vehicles and received non-fatal injuries, police said. They were treated at Clemmons Medical Center – Novant Health.
Jennings said the meeting was an extension of a June 15 celebration earlier in the week.
"The results just got out of control and it was something we never want to see as a community or as a police department, so it is a very, very unfortunate situation," he said.
