Charlotte shooting: 2 dead, 12 wounded in North Carolina

"Several shooters fired dozens of shots into the crowd," CMPD said in a statement.

Officers answered the call for a pedestrian strike around 12:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots, according to the statement. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound thrown on Beatties Ford Road with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene, according to the statement.

CNN affiliate WBTV reported that "hundreds of people" were on the streets.

Eight others were shot and taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said.

In addition, five people were hit by vehicles and received non-fatal injuries, police said. They were treated at Clemmons Medical Center – Novant Health.

Jennings said the meeting was an extension of a June 15 celebration earlier in the week.

"The results just got out of control and it was something we never want to see as a community or as a police department, so it is a very, very unfortunate situation," he said.

This story is unfolding. CNN is working to obtain additional details.

