Charlton Heston's son says: "The Star of the Ten Commandments" believed in the Constitution, "wanted to protect it"

Fraser Heston is determined not to let his father's work, Charlton Heston, be forgotten in time.

The movie star, who appeared in over 100 films in her 60-year acting career, passed away in 2008 at age 84. Today, Charlton is still celebrated for his role as Moses in Cecil B. DeMille's epic biblical film, "The Ten" from 1956. Commandments, "as well as astronaut George Taylor in the sci-fi hit" Planet of the Apes. " from 1968. Despite his fame in Hollywood, Charlton saw himself as a proud patriot and conservative who had no qualms about being elected vice president of the NRA in 1997, the New York Times reported. His son insisted that there is still misconceptions about that side of his father's life that still exist today.

Heston, who is currently working on a documentary on the life of the movie's icon titled "Charlton Heston – The Man in the Arena," spoke to Fox News about what it was like to grow up with Charlton, how he really felt about "The Ten Commandments." . "Her controversial support for the NRA, as well as the secret behind her decades-long marriage to photographer Lydia Clarke Heston.

Fox News: When did you realize that your father was different from other parents?

Fraser Heston: My father was very aware, I wouldn't say he was a celebrity, but a successful actor. That's how he looked at it. He was aware of the good fortune he had. I always knew that we did not have a normal education. In "The Ten Commandments" I was baby Moses. When I was born, the first telegram that came was from Cecil B. DeMille saying "Congratulations, he got the part." There are still a couple of survivors of the "Ten Commandments," but I'm the youngest!

Fox News: We, of course, know about Charlton Heston, the movie star. But how was Charlton Heston the dad at home?

Heston I often say that we win the parents' lottery. My two parents were wonderful. They come from the stock of the largest generation in the Midwest. They were wonderfully loving, reasonable, understanding, and tolerant parents. They were really excited about culture, art, travel, theater, film photography, and literature, everything they proudly presented to us as a family. When my father passed away, he left a library of about 5,000 books. I have many of them in my studio and I haven't read all of them yet.

There would hardly be a dinner party without someone running to the library to grab a dictionary, the Bible, or a Shakespeare book to settle a discussion or prove a point. My mom was the adventurer and my dad was the boy who wanted to stay in his wonderful house, play tennis with his friends, read a great book, listen to music or just go to the movies. That was an ideal weekend for him. My mother, on the other hand, wanted to go into the world, climb pyramids, explore archaeological ruins, explore jungles, and climb glaciers. My mom was Indiana Jones.

Fox News: Your parents were married for 65 years. What was their secret?

Heston My father used to say, "The secret is that you have to be a great husband." (Laughter) But I think they just dedicated themselves to being wonderful wives to each other. Did they have their arguments? Of course. My mother was once asked in an interview if she ever contemplated divorce. She said, "Divorce? Never. Murder? Often. "(Laughter) I think they just worked on it. They knew it was important to the family. They loved their home, their family and just being married to each other. They really loved each other and I think it's a great start. A marriage requires work It is not easy But they were dedicated to each other.

Fox News: How did your father feel about playing Moses in "The Ten Commandments"?

Heston He knew it was an iconic role not only for him but also in Hollywood history. It was one of the most successful movies of all time. He always knew how lucky he was to get that part. It was a great moment in his career.

He knew how much that movie meant to fans over the years and he never took that for granted. He always appreciated having had the opportunity to demonstrate his worth as an actor. And even after that movie, he continued to reinvent himself. … I think Dad was a little jealous of Cary Grant. (Laughter) (Dad) said, "He can play roles where he wears beautiful clothes, he stands in beautiful rooms, talking to beautiful women. And here I am caught in the mud and blood with a sword."

Fox News: What about "Planet of the Apes"?

Heston I was very proud of that movie. It was an innovative film for its time and an innovative role for dad. They just weren't making a lot of science fiction movies in Hollywood at the time, so it was a bold project. He helped develop that project and the team was very determined to have the best makeup artist, the most realistic prosthetics and the best actors to bring this unique story to life. That was terribly important to them. And it shows, even to this day. George Lucas was recently quoted saying he might not have been able to do "Star Wars" if it wasn't for "Planet of the Apes".

Fox News: Your father world with many beautiful screen mermaids like Marlene Dietrich and Sophia Loren. Which star surprised you the most and why?

Heston Every time he was asked, he would always say that he did not want to highlight any co-worker, male or female. Otherwise, it would make a friend and half a dozen enemies. He had great respect for the other actors. But he never tolerated the delay of an actor or actress. He took his job very seriously.

He believed that it was important to come to establish not only to know his lines, but also to have a performance in mind. He always thought working on movies was a privilege and these actors are making so much money for it, so he always puzzled him if he felt someone was irresponsible about it. I just couldn't bear it. To make a movie, being around such incredible talent and making more money than you know what to do with it was a great privilege, so it was ridiculous to be late.

He worked with Vanessa Redgrave, someone who disagreed with him politically. And even though they didn't agree politically on the same things, they were very good on set because they were dedicated to the trade. Sure, they argued and argued, but they got close to acting professionally.

Fox News: It is no secret that your father was a proud follower of the NRA. In your opinion, is there any misconception about your father's support that still exists today?

Heston He was not a crazy man with weapons. He did not have a basement full of machine guns as he has been depicted on the Internet. He was simply an American patriot. He served his country in World War II and wanted to do more to protect this nation. He went to Washington with Martin Luther King. He was a great defender of civil rights. He went to Vietnam two or three times in the front line to greet the boys who were in the trenches. When he got home, he called every soldier he met. He called each of those families.

Occasionally, I still meet those who talked to Dad. They always say how much it meant to them that Dad approached when not everyone supported our troops during that time. He never wanted those who fought for our country to be forgotten. When it came to the NRA, he felt he was defending the Constitution, not just the Second Amendment. He felt that we needed to defend our Constitution and our rights.

I think that was his true motivation, to protect our country. It had nothing to do with being a gun freak. He was socially very liberal. He was very tolerant. He believed in the Constitution and wanted to protect it. He believed that all men and women are created equal. He believed that our country needed to live, grow and breathe as a free society. He believed that the United States was the hope of the world and he wanted to preserve that. It all comes down to freedom.

Fox News: Has your father ever told you about his conversations with Dr. Martin Luther King?

Heston He always told us how important civil rights are in our country. He never lets us forget that. Again, it goes back to his belief in the Constitution. … He always felt that we had work today and clearly, the world still has work to do.

Fox News: How important was it to your father to use his celebrity as a platform to share his beliefs?

Heston This is exactly how he viewed his celebrity. I knew I had a platform. He had a microphone. He supported what he considered best for our country. By the way, he supported the Democrats, from time to time. As a celebrity, I knew I had an advantage and that I was a good communicator. He also had an audience, one that would appear if he had something to say. … He saw himself as a leader in his fictional roles as well as in his real life. That's no coincidence that he was good at both.

Fox News: Is there any fun facts about your father that amazes fans today?

Heston He didn't like email. (Laughter) I called and asked, "Do I have email on my computer?" I would say, "No, Dad, we haven't signed you up for that, but it's easy to do. I can do it in five minutes. He said," No, no, it's fine. I just wanted to make sure we didn't have it. "He was a humorous guy. He loved to tell funny stories and practical jokes. … He would really make his own comic strips and mail them to us. So every few days, we would get an envelope full of fun things about him I always thought he was charming and wonderful.

Fox News: What do you hope readers of your father's legacy will get today?

Heston I hope you are excited to go back and see some of your other work, not just "The Ten Commandments" or "Planet of the Apes." He was an artist and he felt the urge to express himself, not only on stage or on stage, but in his daily life. I hope you see your civil rights work. She was involved with him from the beginning and had conversations with Dr. Martin Luther King. He was a very complex and interesting individual.

He went to Oklahoma, where there were many civil unrest and the police were using dogs and fire hoses. He defended civil rights because he believed in it. When it comes to your political work, you can choose to agree or disagree with it. He always believed that you can have a political point of view and still admire the human being. But above all, he was a wonderful father. I hope to be the type of man that was one day for my son Jack, who is also in the movie business. I hope you can look back on our relationship and see it the same way I see my father's.