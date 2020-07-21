Charred body found in destroyed Minneapolis pawnshop months after riots

Authorities in Minneapolis made a grim discovery Monday when they recovered a charred body that was left in the remains of a pawnshop that was set on fire about two months ago at the height of George Floyd's protests in the city.

Fox 9 reported that the city police are investigating. The body is believed to have been an adult male, according to the report. The city's coroner will work to determine the precise cause of death.

City police and other agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, were investigating Max It Pawn after a warning, the Star Tribune reported.

"The body appears to have suffered thermal injuries and we have someone accused of setting fire to that place," John Elder, a police spokesman, told the newspaper.

Montez Terrill Lee, 25, was federally charged for his alleged connection to the fire, according to the report.