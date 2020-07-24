Charred remains of professional poker player found in Michigan park

Police discovered the charred body of professional poker player Susie Zhao in a Michigan park, in what they described as a "mysterious death."

Zhao's body was discovered near the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, just outside Detroit, around 8:30 a.m. July 13, a day after her mother reported last seeing her.

White Lake Township police released a statement on July 20, detailing the investigation into Zhao's death, describing the body as "seriously burned" as part of a "mysterious death."

Authorities said the reason is unclear, but police speculated that Zhao's death could be related to his play in other states. He arrived from Los Angeles just a few days earlier. Zhao moved between Los Angeles and Las Vegas before recently moving to Michigan to live with her parents and "face challenges in her personal life," her friends told WXYZ-TV.

"Surprised, confused and saddened," said her former roommate Yuval Bronshtein. "It's hard to imagine her having enemies."

The FBI is also assisting in the investigation, WXYZ reported.

"You have to determine whether or not this is a cover-up, or if it is some kind of retaliatory incident because of your profession," said Detective Chris Hild of White Lake Township Police, according to WIFR.

Police described the window as "very narrow" between Zhao's last contact with her mother and the discovery of her body.

"We are still looking for someone who has seen or talked to Susie between Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and early Monday morning," an unidentified official told reporters.