Charts Show How African American Economic Progress Has Stagnated

"Over the past half century, I would say that for many indicators things have stalled," said Ellora Derenoncourt, assistant professor of economics and public policy at the University of California, Berkeley. "The wealth gap, the income gap, the profit gap."

The typical black household has less than a tenth of the wealth of the typical white family, about the same proportion that existed in the 1960s, according to an analysis by Moritz Kuhn, professor of economics at the University of Bonn in Germany.

The chasm of wealth narrowed somewhat in the intervening years, until the financial crisis just over a decade ago. More blacks became homeowners, but factors like continued residential segregation meant that the value of their home, and their net worth, did not grow as much as it did for white homeowners, said Edward Wolff, professor of economics at the University of New York. York. . Furthermore, black families tended to have higher levels of mortgage debt.

The mortgage crisis that caused the economic collapse reversed those gains. Black homeownership rates have plummeted from nearly 50% in 2004 to the low range of 40% in recent years, a level not seen since the 1960s, according to the Urban Institute. Congress enacted the Fair Housing Act in 1968 with the goal of prohibiting racial discrimination.

"They were hit much harder than white families by the collapse in house prices," Wolff said of black homeowners. "Lower incomes plus a credit crisis meant they were left out of the real estate market even after 2010."

Median household income for blacks grew from the late 1960s to the 1970s following several federal reforms, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited employment discrimination and created the Equal Employment Commission. Employment Opportunities. According to experts, this helped narrow the gap between the median incomes of black and white families during that time.

In addition, an expansion of federal minimum wage coverage to agriculture, restaurants, nursing homes, and other services, where nearly a third of black workers were employed, helped narrow the income gap between black and white Americans during That period, said Derenoncourt, who investigated the impact of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1966.

After that, the gap widened again when African Americans lost ground.

The researchers point to a variety of factors to explain the reversal, including a weakening in federal efforts to combat structural racism and a decrease in unionization, as well as an increase in the number of families headed by single black mothers and in the rates of imprisonment of blacks. mens. And although African Americans have acquired more education, they are still underrepresented in better-qualified and better-paid jobs.

By 2019, the median income ratio of black and white Americans had returned to what it was in the 1970s for both men and women, according to an analysis by Samuel Myers, Jr., director of the Roy Wilkins Center for Human Relations and Social Justice at the University of Minnesota.

"We have not been able to change the mechanisms by which we reproduce wealth, by which we reproduce skills, by which we reproduce market results," Myers said. "And it's related to race."

One area where the racial gap has narrowed in the past five decades is poverty.

In 1970, there were nearly four times as many non-Hispanic African Americans in poverty as non-Hispanic white Americans. In 2018, that ratio was approximately 2.6.

A more consistent narrowing of the gap began in the 1990s, a period of economic prosperity and a hot job market. In addition, some government programs for low and moderate income Americans, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, have been adjusted to make work more attractive. And Congress revised welfare in 1996, reducing assistance to families and prioritizing employment.

The trend continued even during the 2008 crisis, which increased financial distress among all Americans, and in recent years.

Still, about one in five African-Americans lives in poverty, said Christopher Wimer, co-director of the Center for Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.

"While that has dropped a lot in the past 50 years, it is still a surprisingly high number," Wimer said.

Another area where the gap between races is narrowing is the proportion of each group that is employed. That gap has been cut almost in half since 1972, although all the improvements have occurred in this decade, which experienced stable job growth until the coronavirus pandemic occurred in March.

"In tight labor markets, African-Americans who had previously been excluded are now getting jobs," said Olugbenga Ajilore, chief economist at the Center for American Progress, who leans to the left.

Black Americans are generally more subject to the vagaries of the economy than their white peers, he said. During recessions, the percentage of blacks who are employed falls more than the proportion of whites who are employed. And when the market improves, white Americans are the first to be hired.

Until the outbreak, unemployment had been at or near 50-year lows for several months.

Still, the problems that have plagued African Americans for decades persist. Continuing discrimination in hiring has kept the unemployment rate for blacks at or above double the unemployment rate for whites for much of that time, Ajilore said.

And the gains in the employment-to-population ratio do not show what kinds of jobs African Americans have landed, which are disproportionately low salary positions without benefits. That is one reason why they have been hit by the coronavirus.

"This positive era still had underlying problems, which this pandemic has made clear," Ajilore said.