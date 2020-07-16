Chase Elliott Wins NASCAR All-Star Race At Bristol To Largest US Sports Audience Since Pandemic Started

Chase Elliott followed in the footsteps of his father Bill on Wednesday night by winning the $ 1 million NASCAR All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Old Elliott won the second edition of the event, in 1986, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where it was always held before this year. NASCAR switched to the Tennessee half-mile track because the state allowed it to have fans present.

The facility, which has more than 140,000, offered 30,000 tickets to make room for social distancing, but The Associated Press reported that attendance was approximately 20,000.

"Tonight felt like an event again and I felt like we had missed that piece for a couple of months," said Elliott, who won races in Charlotte in the Cup Series and Truck Series without fans. "It felt good to have NASCAR back. NASCAR is about the fans. I felt like the vibe was back."

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was on hand to give the command "start your engines" at the event, which was marred by a plane flying earlier in the day following a message from the Confederate flag sponsored by the Sons of Confederate veterans protesting the series' recent flag ban on their careers.

Elliott won the second and third leg of the race and dominated the 15-lap sprint to finish in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette, which along with the rest of the cars was fitted with low lighting to create a new visual effect during the race. nocturnal. .

With the victory, the Elliotts join Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the sole father-son All-Star Champions.

