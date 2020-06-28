"I checked my account this morning and I'm missing over $ 1000" a Twitter user said early Sunday morning. "I'm not happy! I really hope you fix this #ChaseBank."

The problem was due to a technical failure, the company said. Within a few hours after that tweet was sent, all account balances had been returned to their proper amounts, according to a tweet of the officer.

"We know that some customers report seeing incorrect balances in their checking account overnight," Chase said in the tweet. "This was caused by a technical issue that delayed updates to what is shown on Chase Mobile and Chase Online. We resolved this issue starting at 9 a.m. ET and accounts now show current balances."

Many clients posted concerns late Saturday and early Sunday that their money had been lost just a few days before July 1, when rent payments are due. Some people said that hundreds or thousands of dollars seemed missing, while others discovered that significant amounts of money seemed to have been added to their accounts.