Chase Rice crashed for a concert with hundreds of fans without a mask

Country singer Chase Rice is under fire for holding a big concert in Tennessee on Saturday night where fans were left without a mask and neglected social distance.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people watched Rice perform at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, a former prison turned museum and concert hall, in Petros, about 150 miles from Nashville.

Chase Rice captured the crowd in her own Instagram story, writing "We're Back" as she looked at the camera through the noisy crowd.

No one in the video appeared to be wearing a mask and fans were standing shoulder to shoulder.

The reimagined Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary reopened on May 1 and, according to its website, said "they will be observing the patterns of social distancing."

Fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini criticized Rice's decision to play on the show on Sunday.

"Imagine being selfish enough to risk the health of thousands of people, not to mention the possible domino effect, and playing a NORMAL country concert right now," he said. wrote on Twitter.

“@ChaseRiceMusic, we all want (and need) to tour. We only care about our fans and their families enough to wait. "

Another country singer and songwriter, Mickey Guyton, tweeted: “An absolutely selfish act. The fault is his. "

Rice's concert came a day after Tennessee recorded its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases, 1,410, The Tennessean reported.