Che Guevara's birth house is for sale in Argentina

View of the building where the Argentine revolutionary legend Ernesto & # 39; Che & # 39; Guevara was born in Rosario, Argentina.

Located 186 miles north of Buenos Aires in the city of Rosario, Argentina, the 2,150-square-foot apartment has been uninhabited since 2011, according to the Télam Agency.

Ernesto's Photos

The house has had multiple owners and was intended to house various cultural projects before being put up for sale.

One of the current owners, businessman Francisco Farruggia, told CNN en Español that he was already planning to sell it, but with multiple properties in different countries, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated his decision.

The owners point out the historical and architectural value of the property, as well as its location. They told CNN en Español that they already have some offers.

Fidel Castro lights his cigar while the Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara watches in the early days of his guerrilla campaign in the mountains of the Sierra Maestra de Cuba, around 1956.

Ernesto "Che" Guevara is known for playing an important role in the Cuban revolution in the 1950s, where he helped Fidel Castro overthrow Fulgencio Batista.

He later became the head of the Central Bank of Cuba. In 1965, he left Cuba to continue waging leftist guerrilla rebellions around the world.

Ernesto

Guevara's critics point to his brutal war tactics. Hundreds were reportedly executed under his surveillance.

Guevara was shot dead in 1967 by Bolivian troops. He was buried in a mass grave along with six of his comrades.

CNN's Daniel Silva Fernández, Maija-Liisa Ehlinger and Ignacio Pellizzón contributed to this report.

