Che Guevara's birth house is for sale in Argentina

Located 186 miles north of Buenos Aires in the city of Rosario, Argentina, the 2,150-square-foot apartment has been uninhabited since 2011, according to the Télam Agency.

The house has had multiple owners and was intended to house various cultural projects before being put up for sale.

One of the current owners, businessman Francisco Farruggia, told CNN en Español that he was already planning to sell it, but with multiple properties in different countries, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated his decision.

The owners point out the historical and architectural value of the property, as well as its location. They told CNN en Español that they already have some offers.