Che Guevara's birth house is for sale in Argentina

Located 186 miles north of Buenos Aires in the city of Rosario, Argentina, the 2,150-square-foot apartment has been uninhabited since 2011, according to the Télam Agency.
The house has had multiple owners and was intended to house various cultural projects before being put up for sale.
The owners point out the historical and architectural value of the property, as well as its location. They told CNN en Español that they already have some offers.
Ernesto "Che" Guevara is known for playing an important role in the Cuban revolution in the 1950s, where he helped Fidel Castro overthrow Fulgencio Batista.
He later became the head of the Central Bank of Cuba. In 1965, he left Cuba to continue waging leftist guerrilla rebellions around the world.
Guevara's critics point to his brutal war tactics. Hundreds were reportedly executed under his surveillance.