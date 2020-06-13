Cheap Father's Day Gifts You Will Really Love

Dear old dad. You love it so much (even if it tends to drive you crazy), but it can be hard to buy, especially if you're on a budget. Maybe you'd love to go in search of those golf clubs he's been looking at, or that new set of Miles Davis vinyl boxes, but you're looking at your spending like a hawk these days. Don't worry, we've got you covered, with 30 Father's Day gifts you'll love, all under $ 50.

Hallmark Signature Wood Fathers Day Card ($ 5.99; amazon.com)

Hallmark Signature Wooden Fathers Day Card

Made from a thin sheet of real wood and stamped with the word "DAD" spelled out in nuts and bolts, this card is a perfect match for the DIY dad. And, if you're not the best at creating an inscription, it does the work for you, with a bit of daddy humor, saying, "When it comes to being a great father, you've totally nailed it."

_________________________________________________________

Scuff & # 39; Best Dad & # 39; sneaker from Dearfoams ($ 25.20, originally $ 36; dearfoams.com)

Worn Out Shoe Dearfoams "Best Dad"

Dad may not want to convey his "best dad" status with a T-shirt, but sneakers from one of the world's favorite sneaker brands? Hell yes. You'll love the comfort and support of memory foam so much that you may never take it off. Additionally, for each pair of sneakers purchased from dearfoams.com, the brand will donate one pair to a healthcare worker on the front line of the pandemic.

_________________________________________________________

Just the Ticket Ticket Stub Organizer ($ 13.97; amazon.com)

Just the Ticket Ticket Stub Organizer

Even if you can't take it to a concert, show, or event to create a new memory together, you can Help him take a journey down memory lane with this journal, where he can organize his most treasured ticket stubs. Be sure to discuss it with him later, to hear all the details he didn't include in the written description.

_________________________________________________________

JBL Clip 3 Speaker ($ 49.95, originally $ 69.95; amazon.com)

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker offers great sound for its deceptively small size, and Dad can even use it as a speaker for phone calls. The built-in clip can be attached to a backpack or belt buckle, so you can take it anywhere. Available in three colors.

_________________________________________________________

Bagsmart Universal Cable Organizer ($ 17.99; amazon.com)

BAGSMART universal cable organizer

Of course, with your collection of gadgets, keeping cables organized can be a game of chess. Well, that tangled mess can become history after you give him this universal cable organizer that fits perfectly in everything while not in use.

_________________________________________________________

Good Wave Yippi Yappa ($ 36.99; amazon.com)

If Dad is a Gen Xer, this gift will take him back to his school days. The Yippi Yappa takes Hacky Sack to the next level with multiple games in one set – fun for Dad and the whole family!

_________________________________________________________

Filler Gift Journal "What I Love From Dad" ($ 7.92; amazon.com)

Gift Journal of "What I Love Daddy"

This blank diary allows you to write your own messages to Dad via prompts that elicit responses that even the man of steel will appreciate. Just be sure to get her a box of tissues as well.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Silver ($ 24.99, originally $ 29.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Sandwich Maker, Silver

Dad probably doesn't like wasting time, especially in the morning when he's groggy. If that's the case, check out this all-in-one breakfast sandwich maker that can whip up a sausage, egg, and cheese in just five minutes.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Paddywax Candles Parks Collection Scented Candles ($ 30; amazon.com)

Paddywax Candles Parks Collection Scented Candle

These wood-wick soy wax candles come in five woody, masculine scents. The ceramic container can be reused after burning the candle, and Paddywax has pledged a minimum donation of $ 25,000 to the National Park Foundation.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Grill License Apron ($ 25; amazon.com)

For the handsome 007 fan who is drinking a martini (stirring, not stirring) while grilling the filet mignon and lobster.

_____________________________________________________________________________

KABB DZ-3 Flip Flip Mechanical Modern Digital Watch ($ 39.50; amazon.com)

KABB DZ-3 Retro mechanical modern digital flip-top watch

The flip clock changed the way humans tell time at train stations around the world. Celebrate this moment of design and engineering in mid-century history by giving your trivia-loving father this watch worth talking about.

_________________________________________________________

Tuxton Home Duratux 35 oz. Soup bowls ($ 49.99 for six, originally $ 154; wayfair.com)

Tuxton Home Duratux 35oz. Soup bowls

For the guy who's always looking for a bigger bowl for his cereal and salads. These oversized containers are safe for freezers, ovens, dishwashers, and microwaves up to 500 degrees, so Dad can test them without worry.

_____________________________________________________________________________

'So bad, they're good dad jokes' ($ 5.99; amazon.com)

101 Too bad, they're good dad jokes

In case inspiration doesn't hit, with this clever book your dad can have 101 of the cutest jokes at his disposal.

_________________________________________________________

Wisconsin Cheese Mart Nibbler Crate ($ 49; amazon.com)

Wisconsin Cheese Mart Nibbler Crate

Speaking of … If you love cheese, you'll do a quick job with this gift! These Wisconsin-made cheeses are deliciously good and ideal for sandwiches, grilled sandwiches, and melted cheese dishes.

_________________________________________________________

Basic Fun Arcade Classics Frogger ($ 15.92, originally $ 17.99; amazon.com)

Basic Fun Arcade Classics Frogger

This mini Frogger game looks and plays just like the arcade version. Dad will feel like a child again. Also available in PacMan ($ 19.99; amazon.com), if that's more daddy's jam.

_________________________________________________________

Letsfit Smart Watch Fitness Tracker (from $ 35.99; amazon.com)

Letsfit Smart Watch Fitness Tracker

Your Apple Watch is dead, but you cannot afford to search for an Apple replacement. With over 4,000 reviews and 4.2 stars on Amazon, this affordable and waterproof activity tracker is the best hoax we've seen. Counts steps, monitors heart rate, provides phone notifications, and more. Take it from one of our editors who has used this – it's amazing for the price.

_________________________________________________________

The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Cocktail Kit: The Old Fashioned ($ 21.99; amazon.com)

The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Cocktail Kit – The Old Fashioned

Since it's a little difficult going out to bars these days, give Dad the gift of a perfectly made cocktail. Each kit contains ingredients (not including alcohol) and tools for various cocktails. Our favorite is Old Fashioned, but Craft Kits are also available at Moscow Mule ($ 21.99; amazon.com), Champagne Cocktail and Gin & Tonic. Combine the Cocktail Kit with your favorite spirit.

_________________________________________________________

SPIbelt ($ 19.95; amazon.com)

With over 1,900 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this practical belt is a fan favorite for travel, sports, and meetings. Worn around the waist, it is designed to hold essentials like your keys, phone, wallet, and even medical items like an inhaler or insulin vials. Available in a variety of colors.

_________________________________________________________

Green Goo Hand Goo ($ 16.06; amazon.com)

When you take daddy's hand, does it feel like sandpaper? This natural hand ointment contains nourishing ingredients such as marigold, rosemary, and comfrey. It feels very rich, but it absorbs quickly and will make your hands soft enough in no time.

_________________________________________________________

Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone ($ 19.99; target.com)

Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone

Drones can take the child out of almost anyone, but they can also be expensive. This little $ 20 Nano Drone is designed for indoor flying, a great place to start for novice newbies. We saw him perform at Toy Fair in New York, and he's a lot of fun.

_________________________________________________________

Live Beard Beard Kit ($ 49.99; amazon.com)

This kit is a must for the well-groomed bearded man. The kit contains Beard Wash, Beard Oil and Beard Butter to keep your mustaches in perfect condition. Available in six scents.

_________________________________________________________

Reshoevn8r Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit ($ 14.98, originally $ 24.88; amazon.com)

Reshoevn Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit

This kit has all the essentials to make dad's favorite sneakers look brand new: a 3-ounce bottle of cleaning solution, a multipurpose brush, and a microfiber towel.

_________________________________________________________

George Foreman Classic 4-Serving Dish, Indoor Electric Grill and Panini Press ($ 25.88, originally $ 39.99; amazon.com)

George Foreman Classic 4-Serving Dish, Indoor Electric Grill and Panini Press

We like this little boy for parents who live alone. With 60 square inches of roasting surface, it is compact but large enough to press a large panini or roast a generous portion of meat. The non-stick surface eliminates the need for butter or oil, making it good for men keeping an eye on your waist, too.

_________________________________________________________

Sample Vahdam Assorted Tea Bags ($ 24.99; amazon.com)

Sample of assorted Vahdam tea bags

This set, one of Oprah's favorite things in 2019, is a wonderful gift for the tea loving parent. It comes with a full selection of black, green, oolong, herbal, and chai teas, and the large box gives the impression that it's much more expensive than $ 25.

_________________________________________________________

Jack Black's The Skin Saviors Set ($ 35; amazon.com)

The Skin Saviors Set by Jack Black

If Dad needs a push in the self-care department, this kit is a great place to start. Contains everything you need to take care of your skin this summer: a daily cleanser, scrub, face cream, and lip balm with sunscreen.

_________________________________________________________

Carhartt Trade Series Tool Bag ($ 30.25, originally $ 34.99; amazon.com)

Carhartt Trade Series Tool Bag

This sturdy bag helps keep tools organized and will allow Dad to carry his kit wherever his maintenance staff skills are needed. We love the metal frame that helps keep the shape of the bag, the abundant pockets and drawstrings, the comfortable handles and the sturdy zipper. Available in black and brown.

_________________________________________________________

BeerWhere 12-Ounce Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Can Cooler / Tumbler ($ 16.99; amazon.com)

BeerWhere 12 Ounce Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Cooler / Can Glass

This container is multipurpose: it holds 12 ounce cans (both thin and regular) and cold bottles or can be used as a 14 ounce insulated glass with a lid. It comes in a ton of colors, but we like the bright yellow better so Dad knows which one is his across the yard. It also has a five-year warranty and is dishwasher safe. If your dad is more of a water type than a can type, take a look at the tests we did to find the best bottle of water available.

_________________________________________________________

Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Heat Foot and Back Massager ($ 49.99; amazon.com)

Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu foot and back massager with heat

If you spend all day on your feet, this foot massager will provide much-needed relief. Provides a relaxing massage, and you will have the option to add heat for an extra treatment. It also transforms into a massager that works for your back, neck, and calf pain, making it a serious investment for your investment.

_________________________________________________________

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner Kit ($ 15.99; amazon.com)

Whoosh! Screen cleaner kit

No more dirty screens! This package includes three microfiber cloths and two bottles of WHOOSH of different sizes! spray cleaner so you can clean your screens to remove 99.99% of dust and grime wherever you go. Whoosh! It can be used on the screen of the smartphone, iPad, kindle and TV, as well as in glasses. We are obsessed and he will be too.

Looking for more ideas? Check out our other Father's Day gift guides here:

Note: Prices above reflect retailer listed prices at time of publication.