According to Ming-Chi Kuo, "Apple may not include wired EarPods headphones in the iPhone 12 case." This only confirms The Macalope's theory that years ago a cable killed Apple's brother.

If Apple doesn't provide the Lightning headphones with the upcoming iPhones, it won't affect The Macalope at all because it has a pair of its iPhone SE that it will never use because it already has AirPods. The Lightning headphones were first introduced with the iPhone 7 and it seems unlikely that most people who buy an iPhone this fall will no longer have headphones that are compatible in some way, either via Bluetooth or Lightning, with the new Apple phones. Still, if you're wearing corded headsets, part of the joy of getting a new phone is getting new headsets and not having to use the twisted pair that knocked on your car door countless times. For that group, this would really suck, assuming Apple doesn't replace this with a credit for another pair.

It is not the first time that Apple has tried to cut pennies. Writing for the Forbes taxpayer network and the Snozzberry Appreciation Society, Ewan Spence delves into "Apple's sneaky tricks to cash in on its expensive iPhone."

Sneaky, Tricksy and False are the three horsemen of the Apple apocalypse.

Spence details Apple's story of cutting costs of what's in the iPhone box. He notes that Apple removed the headphone jack, removed the plastic case that the EarPods went into, changed the SIM eject tool that ships with the second-generation iPhone SE from a well-flattened piece of aluminum to a bent cord, and just gives you a 5W charger with your cheapest phones.

All this is true. And aside from a sarcastic comment at the end about Apple still caring enough to include stickers on the box despite all the cost cuts, which is also true, Spence exposes it with precision and detail without waving his arms as if She was an air dancer in a used car lot, which often looks like Forbes' taxpayer network home style.

However, Spence does not point out that there are other reasons for these changes besides the cost reduction. Removing the headphone jack made it easier to make iPhone more waterproof, removing the EarPod plastic case made the package more biodegradable, which makes SIM eject tool less nice, it's something that five people care, and none of them would be surprised with an iPhone SE We can argue about headphone jack throughout the millennium and we probably will, but removing the EarPod plastic case, while cutting costs, is also a legitimate social benefit. It's funny how Apple can be criticized for the wastefulness of AirPods and also be criticized for changing packaging from plastic to cardboard.

Apple (finally) ships an 18W charger with the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro, and while it would be nice if it included with all of its phones, it's not entirely unreasonable for the inexpensive iPhone SE to come with a less powerful charger.

There is one more thing that Spence leaves out of this analysis.

"The cheapest iPhone has a more powerful processor than the more expensive Android phone."

This extremely reasonably priced phone will last you for years.

Apple saves you money beyond what's in the box, like including just 5GB of free storage in iCloud. So if you're complaining that Apple cut costs on the little things, you're not wrong. But you may be forgetting where you spend the most on great things.