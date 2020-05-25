Check out Hasbro's new Marvel toys – Newsdio

Hasbro recently revealed some new figures for its Marvel Legends action figure series during a Fan First Friday live stream. The figures on display look great and will launch this fall. Fans can choose Spider-Man, Electro, Peter Parker, Green Goblin, Gwen Stacy, and Daredevil as part of the Retro Collection for $ 19.99. Interesting enough, Gwen Stacy comes with a Mary Jane head too. I guess this is so you can send Peter to whomever you prefer. These items are available for pre-order now at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Big Bad Toy Store, and more stores.