Check out the Canadian horror movie Tax Refuge Terrors!

Many of our most iconic slasher / exploit movies of old are indeed Canadian and were born out of the Canadian government tax incentives that were available from 1975 to 1982. I'm talking about gems like BLACK CHRISTMAS, TERROR TRAIN, HAPPY BIRTHDAY FOR ME, MY BLOOD SAN VALENTÍN, VISITING HOURS, PROMOTION NIGHT, THE CULTIVATION, SCANNERS, SHIVERS, ILSA ELLA LOBO DE LAS SS And the list goes on! And today, Arrow in the Head is proud to present the engaging and insightful documentary TAX SHELTER TERRORS that explores the subject head-on!

The critically acclaimed film (which premiered at the Toronto Horror-Branch and screened at the prestigious Sitges Film Festival) was directed by Xavier Mendik and co-directed by Deke Richards (the brain child behind the project) and Francesco Giannini. Click on the embed above and learn how some of our beloved exploit movies came about through candid interviews with William Lustig, George Mihalka, Pierre David, Gregory Dunning, André Link, Dyanne Thorne and many more!

This is what the three directors behind the picture had to say about their creation.

Xavier Mendik: One of the things that has always fascinated me as a filmmaker is the ways in which cult filmmaking traditions can act as a mirror to broader historical and social tensions. Despite its often marginal and rebellious status, the cult film's narrative is now widely recognized as an important historical document that can explore social unrest in a much more radical and challenging way than mainstream films might dare. From the 1950s American science fiction movies that charted the fears of the Cold War, to the apocalyptic horror movies of the 1970s that reflected the counterculture clash between different generations, the concept of "taking the trash in serious "has motivated all the documentary films I have created. Ultimately, it was the need to tell the story of the unexplored history of Canada's cult cinema, as well as the social forces that spawned a decade of such iconic films that led me to the Tax Shelter Terrors project.

Deke Richards: I wanted to create a documentary celebrating the achievement that was the wave of Canadian cult film made during the golden years of the tax haven era! Since the subject had never really been closely examined, I wanted to expose viewers to how these exploitative films emerged in the North, how they distinguished themselves from the rest, and how they have not yet been equaled today. In my opinion, of course.

Francesco Giannani: It was a pleasure to go back to the history of the tax haven era and meet iconic directors, producers and actors from that period. It is truly a golden age of Canadian cinema and we Canadians should be proud. We had a great influence on the rest of the world of cinema, as well as on the iconic filmmakers of our time. It is important for viewers and the public to know that Canadians were behind these iconic classic movies and not Americans. The Era of Tax Shelter was proof of the quality and talent of the filmmakers we cultivate and inspire so many.

TAX SHELTER TERRORS was produced by Cine-Excess (visit her site here), Franky Films (visit her site here and Instagram here), and Deke Richards. You can scroll down to take a look at the a leaf (courtesy of SiIver Ferox Design), some behind the scenes photos and the trailer! ENJOY!

Co-director and Producer Deke Richards with actor Howard Mauer and Ilsa herself; Dyanne Thorne

Greg Dunning, Helene Udy and the original accessory to kill Helene Udy from the original My Bloody Valentine!

Producer Pierre David (The Brood, Scanners, Videodrome) being interviewed!