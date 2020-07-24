Check out the full CNN coronavirus city hall

United States reaches 4 million cases of Covid-19

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta examine the lessons the United States learned from the 4 million cases of the deadly coronavirus. CNN's Jim Acosta, Randi Kaye, and Tom Foreman report the latest on the Republican National Convention, the reopening of schools in Florida, and the return of sports with baseball's Opening Day.

Bill Gates emphasizes the need for vaccine infrastructure

Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates teams up with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta to discuss coronavirus testing, infection rates in the US, and what it would be like to develop a safe and successful vaccine.