Check out the full CNN coronavirus city hall

Model Predicts Nearly 231,000 Covid-19 Deaths for November

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic as global cases exceed 17 million, including more than 667,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump's evidence czar says tests should be faster by September

President Donald Trump's coronavirus testing czar, Admiral Brett Giroir, discusses coronavirus testing in the U.S.