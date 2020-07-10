Check out the full CNN coronavirus city hall

CDC Director Discusses Guidelines for Reopening America's Schools

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta examine the lessons the United States learned from the 3 million cases of the deadly coronavirus. CDC Principal Dr. Robert Redfield addresses what these ideas mean as the nation seeks to reopen its schools in the fall.

Redfield: flaw in Covid-19 testing was with private sector

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield discusses with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta how the organization handled the tests amid the coronavirus pandemic.