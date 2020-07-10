Check out the full CNN coronavirus city hall

Contents
CDC Director Discusses Guidelines for Reopening America's Schools
CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta examine the lessons the United States learned from the 3 million cases of the deadly coronavirus. CDC Principal Dr. Robert Redfield addresses what these ideas mean as the nation seeks to reopen its schools in the fall.
Redfield: flaw in Covid-19 testing was with private sector
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield discusses with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta how the organization handled the tests amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Is the United States ready for schools to reopen?
Emergency room doctor Leana Wen answers questions from viewers about the coronavirus pandemic, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares tips for parents with school-age children.