Check out these crazy creative New York outdoor work-from-home setups

In this summer home job, New Yorkers are leaving their apartments for creative outdoor office spaces.

Take Arina Zanin, 28, who has secured a patch of grass under a willow tree near West 70th Street and the Hudson River. He sits in a folding caravan chair, barefoot on the rocks with a laptop on his knees, facing the river. Dismissed from her job as a banker at a financial startup at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to go outdoors with her job search.

"This is two blocks from where I live," says Zanin. "I am newly unemployed and applying for a job. I could also do it outside.

The city's office buildings were allowed to reopen on June 22, but many companies are still encouraging their employees to continue working from home. And faced with the prospect of permanent remote employment, job seekers and job seekers are looking to trade in their narrow apartments for cubicles with leafy awnings and fresh air.

Andrew Miller, 35, works at a technology company. But instead of sending emails from a modern open-plan office with unlimited snacks, he's been doing his job on a beach mat in the middle of Tompkins Square Park.

"I've been working here as often as I can, ever since things started to loosen," says Miller, an East Village resident. "I spend half my time trying to protest and half my time trying to get out into the weather, just to regain some sanity."

Miller lives alone and admits he has the "luxury of choice" about where to do the job. But he doesn't feel like he's competing for a place, at least not yet.

The most sought-after outdoor offices have amenities like plenty of shade, working bathrooms, and strong Wi-Fi and cellular signals. There should also be enough room to stretch, keeping at least a 6 foot distance from each other. Beachfront locations offer an added breeze reminiscent of office air conditioning. Parks that offer these spade benefits, including Hunter & # 39; s Point South Park and Gantry Plaza in Long Island City, Carl Schurz Park on the Upper East Side, and Domino Park in Williamsburg, may well emerge as the newest workspaces. safe and warm. .

"It is Domino Park that really works for us," says Regina Ynestrillas, 26, about her routine of working together with Mayra Bravo, 31. "Usually we come early in the morning so we always find a table."

The couple work for the same non-profit organization (Bravo is the head of Ynestrillas) and they meet regularly to find one of the coveted metal tables in the narrow green space along the East River, where Wi-Fi is strong and the imposing nearby structure of Tacocina casts a refreshing shade. From there, they say, they can have all of their regular meetings and even take calls, as long as there is no construction noise in the background.

"We make sure the toilets are open first," says Bravo.

On a recent summer morning, Xia, a corporate planner in her 30s who declined to give her last name, claimed her office space for the day, a picnic table in Greenpoint's McGolrick Park where she camps five days a week. . Your WFH supplies include a wired mouse and mat, fresh fruit to nibble on, a portable phone charger, and a resistance band for exercising during your downtime. Sometimes, Xia says, he rents a Citi bike from one of the two nearby docks for quick rides in the park, even shamelessly leaving his laptop on the table to hold his place.

Seeing city dwellers reuse the outdoors in their own personal office spaces may seem sensible and self-satirical: camper chairs dot the landscape, cold cafes and AirPods abound. Ilana's "SheWork" scam in "Broad City," in which she charges 50 cents an hour for an outdoor facility with a free public charging station, suddenly hits her nose.

In another part of town, a couple of roommates experiment with a more private version of the outdoor office: their own fire escape.

Molly Birnbaum and Michael Linares, both 33, transformed their Fort Greene fire escape into a small work-from-home wonderland filled with AstroTurf, fresh flowers and pastel-colored furniture.

"I received COVID very early, at the beginning of the quarantine," says Birnbaum. “So when I finally got better, I went out on my fire escape and it was sunny, and it was the first time that I felt relatively normal. And I thought, 'Wow, I'm going to have to work from home for a long time … let's cheat on this.' "

Strategy Manager Birnbaum and Product Manager Linares take turns working outside on the fire escape, making sure to pack everything but the lawn and table at the end of each day. (Please note: It is illegal to "hamper" your fire escape with permanent fixtures or furniture.) Roommates run charging cables through Birnbaum's window and occasionally pull out a speaker to play music.

Joint work outdoors can be a seasonal trend; Rising summer temperatures will soon make the prospect of outdoor work days much less tempting, if not entirely unsustainable, and it's hard to imagine portable heaters to replace parasols. But for now, and certainly as long as the interior spaces remain virus vectors, one can expect to see more and more emerging desks among the vegetation.

Zanin admits she has become so attached to working at the park, even the prospect of getting a job that provides income feels bittersweet.

"I don't know how I'm going to get back to an office," he says, laughing and pointing at the views of the river around him. "I would fight for a while."