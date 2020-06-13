Checking out Lady Bird Johnson's stop run and why Melania Trump isn't using the First Lady's office

Often regarded as the more humane side of a presidential administration, the East Wing, emboldened by the global platform of a first lady, has been used for decades to help shore up a West Wing strategy, or to follow up on a policy, or even heal temperaments and cracks, sometimes caused by the president.

His public statements, calling for peace and healing amid two weeks of protests in cities across the United States, have been sporadic, posted with the click of a "send" button on social media.

He hasn't made a public appearance in more than two weeks, the most recent being a visit to Pope John Paul II's National Shrine in Washington, DC, where, while he was out to take a picture with the President, he nudged him to smile. . she noted in a video clip, which she reluctantly did.

Outside of that, she visited the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to attend a briefing on hurricane preparedness, which was a private meeting, and had a session with educators on Emotional Social Learning practices in education, again , a closed event.

The first lady's office did not respond to a CNN request for comment on future events.

Using a light bulb

The movements and actions of the first ladies have served to define a broader administrative agenda.

In 1989, Barbara Bush used care to hold a baby who was HIV positive in the midst of the AIDS crisis in the United States, a simple but poignant gesture that, from a first lady, carried the message of empathy and kindness. For Bush, it was humanizing a disease that in the late 1980s still felt unfamiliar and terrifying to many Americans; holding the baby helped remove the stigma at the time associated with HIV / AIDS patients.

Michelle Obama traveled from Washington to Chicago to attend the funeral of Hadiya Pendleton, a girl killed by gun violence in 2015. For Obama, simply attending Pendleton's funeral, alone, without President Barack Obama, was making a statement as First Lady , about repeatedly, senseless tragedies at the hands of weapons, growing exponentially in places like Chicago.

"Hadiya Pendleton was me and I was her," said Obama, establishing a personal connection to his early years of growth on the south side of Chicago.

Laura Bush, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, was forced to cope with both a human tragedy and a public relations disaster left by George W. Bush. Criticized for his handling of the storm afterward, Bush relied heavily on his wife to fix relations in the areas devastated by the storm. Laura Bush visited New Orleans 26 times after Katrina, alone, to try to reassure the citizens who live there that she and her husband would not forget the region. She implemented assistance, funding, and a crucial call center using her platform as First Lady.

Melania Trump has yet to meet with the victims of the coronavirus, now months after the first cases were reported in the United States.

Dual tragedies

But the coronavirus is not the only force that challenges American life right now. The country is also finally facing racial reckoning, years later, following the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police last month.

Perhaps there was no other first lady from the past who has a path more parallel to what is happening today than Claudia Taylor "Lady Bird" Johnson.

As the United States took crucial steps to unbundle the country, with the passage of President Lyndon Johnson's Civil Rights Act of 1964, Lady Bird felt that she should, and could, use her role to intervene and help calm a country. who deals with change. And unlike Melania Trump, Johnson was eager to do it in person, knowing that the power of her voice in the South could be more impactful than a letter-writing campaign, or even an appearance alongside the President.

In October 1964, Lady Bird Johnson embarked on a solo tour of the South, on a custom train with a special caboose, adorned with a striped awning and a giant "Lady Bird Special" sign. She visited eight states in four days, traveling from DC's Union Station to New Orleans, making 47 stops and speeches, along the way.

The South was a place that Lady Bird knew well, she had grown up in East Texas and spent time in Alabama with her family. However, with the approval of the Civil Rights Law by her husband, the South was involved in the change, there was anger and frustration.

"Lady Bird Johnson risked her life in 1964, as the first lady to campaign without her husband," said Kate Andersen Brower, author of "Team of Five: The Club of Presidents in the Trump Era." "The Civil Rights Act angered voters. Lady Bird was from the South and spoke her language. There were death threats, but she persisted."

There were bomb threats, and protesters, signs saying, "Black bird! Go home!" and songs of anger. At each stop, for as many followers as thousands showed up to catch a glimpse of the five-foot-four-inch, 51-year-old first lady with the southern accent, there was opposition.

I need to heal

Mark Updegrove, presidential historian and president and CEO of the LBJ Foundation, said Johnson "knew exactly what he was going to do, he was going into a hail storm."

One of Johnson's deepest concerns throughout the journey, Updegrove said, was the Secret Service train traveling a few miles ahead of his, knowing that if someone had placed explosives on the tracks intended for her, they would meet them first. . .

"It weighed heavily on his conscience," he said.

But the First Lady's drive, and her need to try to heal a country on the precipice of historic reform, pushed her. And, unlike the opposite sides of the current east and west wing messages taking place today at the Trump White House, LBJ knew that his wife was just what the country needed at the time.

"I had total faith in Lady Bird," Updegrove said, adding that the entire journey was carried out plan and process by women. "Luci and Lynda, Johnson's daughters, traveled by parts, and there were wives of senators and congressmen who joined, Lady Bird's press secretary, also a woman. It was not just a fearless and heroic act, it was all done by women at a time when women were as marginalized as people of color, who had been oppressed throughout the South. "

Lady Bird was inspired by another important woman who broke the mold in the role of first lady: Eleanor Roosevelt, Updegrove said.

"He studied her, watched how Eleanor was literally the 'legs' for her husband when he needed her to go, and that made an impact," she said. "She was there to help him move his agenda forward, to act on his behalf as an ambassador, and that was the key to how Lady Bird came to be the first lady when it was her turn."

It is difficult to predict how Melania Trump's mandate will see history. But in the short term, it doesn't seem like she's choosing to use her role to effect change, even when millions of Americans are in the midst of turmoil and turmoil.

"Melania Trump has shown that she has difficulty using one of the most important duties of being the first lady," said Brower, "and that is unifying and comforting in times of crisis."