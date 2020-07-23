Cheers from MLB fans will influence the atmosphere of the game in stadiums

However, you may be able to cheer, clap, or boo players and teams in real time during the season.

MLB is launching a new feature called Cheer at the Ballpark that allows fans to participate virtually from the comfort of their own homes, the league told CNN. All they need is a phone or computer with a web browser to participate through their website, the Gameday app, or a social media link, according to an ESPN report.

Fans will be presented with three reaction icons that can be used to indicate cheers, boos, or applause. The animation feature will appear alongside the Gameday scorecard, according to ESPN.

Function will be limited at first, with only a few "animatable" games available each day. MLB says it will be available for more games as the season progresses.