Cheers from MLB fans will influence the atmosphere of the game in stadiums

However, you may be able to cheer, clap, or boo players and teams in real time during the season.
Function will be limited at first, with only a few "animatable" games available each day. MLB says it will be available for more games as the season progresses.
In-game crowd noise operators will have access to a dashboard during games that they can use to see "fan sentiment and engagement" throughout the games, guiding them as they employ artificial stadium sounds MLB said.
Chris Marinak, executive vice president of strategy, technology and innovation for MLB, told ESPN that booing sounds will not be provided. In case many fans choose the boo option, he said the noise will be reduced.
The MLB begins its 2020 60-game season with defending World Series champion Washington Nationals as the host for the New York Yankees at 7:08 p.m. ET, followed by the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium at 10:08 p.m. ET.