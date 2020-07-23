Cheers from MLB fans will influence the atmosphere of the game in stadiums

However, you may be able to cheer, clap, or boo players and teams in real time during the season.

Opening day is almost here, and Major League Baseball will look very different.
MLB is launching a new feature called Cheer at the Ballpark that allows fans to participate virtually from the comfort of their own homes, the league told CNN. All they need is a phone or computer with a web browser to participate through their website, the Gameday app, or a social media link, according to an ESPN report.
Fans will be presented with three reaction icons that can be used to indicate cheers, boos, or applause. The animation feature will appear alongside the Gameday scorecard, according to ESPN.

Function will be limited at first, with only a few "animatable" games available each day. MLB says it will be available for more games as the season progresses.

MLB presents the 60 game season that will begin on July 23

In-game crowd noise operators will have access to a dashboard during games that they can use to see "fan sentiment and engagement" throughout the games, guiding them as they employ artificial stadium sounds MLB said.

Chris Marinak, executive vice president of strategy, technology and innovation for MLB, told ESPN that booing sounds will not be provided. In case many fans choose the boo option, he said the noise will be reduced.

The MLB begins its 2020 60-game season with defending World Series champion Washington Nationals as the host for the New York Yankees at 7:08 p.m. ET, followed by the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium at 10:08 p.m. ET.

CNN's David Close contributed to this report.

