Chef Kiko is living his best life after leaving & # 39; Below Deck Med & # 39; [Exclusive]

In the last episode we found out it's official, chef Kiko officially left Under the Mediterranean cover, and let's say you're handling it much better than most viewers. When I received a call from Zoom with the sweet Brazilian head of the kitchen, he was admitted for all the positive support he received from the viewers of the Bravo show. "I really appreciate it," he said from the small room on the boat where he is currently working. "I'm very surprised, I've never had this in my life. So many nice comments about my personality, about my food. I can't lie, I feel amazing! Now I feel good!"

It will take us a while to wipe away our tears and process the news of his departure, but hearing how happy he is now is a start. Here, we talk about everything from those damn nachos, her sweet friendship with chief stew Hannah Ferrier, and why the day she left she felt like she "could breathe" again.

Decider: First, tell me a little bit about where you are now. What have you been doing?

Chef Kiko: Right now, I have just arrived in Martinique. I am working on a catamaran, which will make a round trip around the world. Yes, for two years. I have this contract with them. I will meet the owner tomorrow. He seems like a very nice person, a very adventurous person. You want to discover the whole world with this boat. So I am very excited and very happy. Also, my girlfriend and I (Nicole) got the same job together. Seeing the world with my girlfriend is just a dream.

This ship doesn't really have a single captain, they have two or three captains. I know two of them, they are brothers. They won the record for a world voyage on a sailing yacht. I am even learning to navigate. They are tipping me. Because I really like being part of the crew, not just in the kitchen. In fact, I am learning other things. Sailing is incredible.

That's great! Let's talk a little bit about the show. Should we start with 72 dishes? Because that was very crazy and impressive. Tell me a bit about that experience from your point of view. Looking back, were you like, "I can't believe I did that"?

When this occurred to me, I saw it much more as a challenge. Because if it failed that time, it would be completely understandable. I am only one person. I was also cooking for the crew and trying to prepare this as well. I was very confident at the time. I didn't even think about how it felt when I was cooking. I was excited to take out the dishes and do my best. In my mind, I was thinking, “If I fail, at least I did the best I could. And I can prove myself. If I do it right, I can prove to myself that I'm good enough. "So the feeling was incredible. But to be honest, I didn't think I was going to fail at that dinner. I was pretty comfortable because they let me do it my way. But then when they said there were twelve (people), it got a little scary. But I said, "Well, if I do, I'm going to kill him. Let's do it. "Why am I complaining? I just have to accept. If I complain, nothing will change. Then you just have to. Try.

You always said that your main goal is to please the guests and make sure that the guests are having a great time and have excellent food. Did you feel that when you worked your goal was to please the guests? Or was he trying harder to please Captain Sandy, who was always looking over his shoulder?

I was trying to do both. Not only did he want the guests to be happy, he wanted everyone to be happy. I was thinking about trying to do my best and make everyone like me and my food. That is really me. This is how I also work on a boat, with my crew, with my captains. I always try to be nice. It is smart to be nice. You will always need people in some way at some point in your life. Why not be nice to people? And when you need help, maybe you have the help.

Do you think Captain Sandy gave you a fair shot?

I fully understand, during the first letter or the second, she was looking and everything. Because it is the responsibility of the captain, let everything get organized and (make sure) the crew works well. But after a while I felt like he really didn't trust me that much. I didn't have that with other captains. Usually with other captains, they just let me cook. If the guests complain, after the letter they come and say: “Hello, Kiko. This is not OK. You need to improve that and do this. " But not being in the moment saying things like, "Ah, are you going to do this again? Are you sure about that?" Because that confused me. I really like her a lot because she was amazing to me. Of course, I am not perfect. And I will never be perfect. Then, after making a couple of mistakes, she completely changed. So I started to wonder: am I good enough? That's what crushed me, in the end it completely crushed me. Because I started to question myself. I no longer had ideas about what to do. My food has to do with expression. If I am happy and I feel loved, you will feel it in the food. But if you put me down, I'm going to do shit. I am not a robot. I am not a machine. I have feelings. So if I feel bad, they will unfortunately feel it in the food.

Have you learned a way to help you get up after feeling bad about something?

Yes, I learned not to worry too much about what people think of me. Don't listen to others much, just listen to my mind. Do what I think is right. That is the biggest lesson I think I will get out of the program. Just be more confident. Many times, I wasn't sure. You really freak out. When I entered the show, I was already thinking, "Oh, if I do this, or if I do that, people will go to my Instagram saying bad things." End of my career, or something like that.

From the viewer's perspective, I've only seen people who love and appreciate and really admire the food they've made so far. I think they really enjoy having you on the show too. The atmosphere is very positive.

It was very scary at first. When the show started, I thought, man. I will not finish the show. I was even thinking about deleting my social networks because I don't like to see bad energy. When I feel bad energy, I just go out. I do not like

Speaking of bad energy, one of the moments that I really loved was when you told Hannah to watch Bugsy. I thought it was a good move of yours. You didn't get involved in the drama, but you were warning him. Can you tell me a little bit about your friendship with Hannah?

I told Hannah that because I don't like this on a team or in a workgroup. I don't know if Bugs really meant that because we never talked about this after the show. That felt a bit like, you don't need to ask for files, I felt that's not good. You were hired for a second, so keep doing your job like a second. I don't think that's correct in a workplace and that's why I told Hannah. It could be anyone. Even a person I don't like. I would say because I don't think it's fair.

Hannah, ever since I met her, I felt something that I normally feel with my best friends. From the moment I said hello. I've never seen the show before, so I don't know what his relationship was with other people. Since I met her, our conversations were pleasant. We laugh, we make jokes. Just fine. She is a good person. I like her. We are still friends after the show.

So let's talk about Las Vegas. Do you regret listening to her when she gave you her thoughts on some of the menu items?

No, I put it totally on me. You know why? It is because she was trying to help. She saw that he was lost. She saw that she was already asking me. I didn't have any, like "What the hell? I've never been to Las Vegas. What is Las Vegas? That was my mistake. I'm the chef. In a chef's position, you have to decide if you're going to do it. I should listen to myself. That's why I say the biggest lesson on the show was, don't listen to people anymore. Just do whatever is on my mind. If it is bad in the end, at least it was on my mind. Not someone's opinion or Someone's idea. I put it on. She was just trying to help.

She said to me, "Kiko, Sandy is coming to me, so be careful with her." But she said, "I want to help you, honey. So do this and that. "Okay, but this will look like really crappy food. When I finished, I knew it sucked. Those nachos, I'm sorry, they were horrible. I didn't have the right cheese. I don't want to complain, but that was horrible.

Do you think you will eat nachos again?

Oh yeah. I love nachos!

Are you more familiar with Las Vegas now?

Yes, I went there this year with (my girlfriend) Nicole. I didn't go to Michelin star restaurants because I don't like spending that much money. (Laughter) I am not rich. So we spent exactly one night, we were doing a motorhome retreat. We stopped there and after going to the Grand Canyon, that place is amazing.

Tell me a little about your decision to leave the ship. Was it difficult for you to make that decision? Did you feel at peace? Any regrets?

I was sad I think at that time I cried a lot. I was thinking about what people would say about me, that I didn't do my best. But I think it was time to go. He was no longer happy. He would even make more mistakes because he was already sad. People questioned my food. Not so on the yachts I work on. It's always that people love what I do, they love my food. Before, I cooked for very important people and there were never people complaining about my food. So everything bad was happening for the first time on the show, with cameras. That was like, man, that's too much. The day I left, the last day, (it felt like) I removed a stone from my back and was able to breathe. That day, I was very happy. He was leaving the boat, but he was very happy. I was like, "Woah! I'm going to surf and eat good food, man. I'm not going to cook for a month right now." (Laughs)

You knew you made the right decision. Each person on the show has had nothing but wonderful things to say about you. Have you contacted most of them?

Oh yeah. Jess is a very good friend of mine, Hannah is a good friend of mine. Alex, we met in Hawaii for a drink. We get drunk together. Rob, we sometimes text on Instagram. Pete, I didn't see it anymore. We don't talk too much. Malia, sometimes we talk on Instagram. Captain Sandy, we don't talk anymore. (Laughter) I have nothing against her as a person. I just think it was a work moment. And that is. What is bad, we leave behind. Everything is going very well for me. I do not regret anything. The show was astonishing.

You have introduced much of the world to your specialty, moqueca. By doing it for the show and making people aware, has your recipe changed? Did you add new ingredients or encourage it?

Moqueca you can always change a little. Each person has their own moqueca, because it is about the love and the flavor you put on it. But I got my recipe, I put it in my cookbook so people can also learn and see. What I was doing a lot with the moqueca was representing my country. Of course I love many things. But the moqueca, for me, is something familiar. My grandmother taught me how to make moqueca and my mother taught me many times when I was a child. It is my way of expressing my love for food. And I think that for someone who is not Brazilian, it is exotic. I did it a lot, but I never make moqueca in the same letter. I don't see any problem with that, to serve each card moqueca. It's my culture. I know how to do Mediterranean style, sushi, whatever, but I need to show something different.

Have you learned any vegan dishes since the show?

(Laughter) My girlfriend, she loves vegan and vegetarian food. She says, "Oh, now you must learn to cook for me!" Because she doesn't eat too much steak. And I really love steak. I'm so sorry, I know cows are so cute, but it's my culture, guys. I was born eating barbecue on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Three times a week. So how can I not like it? Vegans, I tell you. They make me sad because I said things on the show, but what I have to tell everyone is that I also love vegan food. I just never worked with a vegan chef. I never had a chance to learn fancy vegan food. Vegan, for me, is vegetables, pasta, risotto without butter and cheese. I was lost. I will learn! I will learn more.

Was there anything else you wanted people to know about you and your time on the show?

Basically what's on the show is Kiko. And I just wish everyone didn't just see my mistakes, they also see the good things I did on the show. Just be nice to people. Just love. That's what I have to say to the world. Man, just love each other. Love the people in front of you. Do good things to have a better world.

