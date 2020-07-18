Chelsea Handler is shirtless, wears a bra made of facial masks in a fun new training video

Chelsea Handler takes pride in wearing a mask, and not just one that covers her face.

The 45-year-old comedian posted an epic training video to Instagram on Friday in an effort to implore her followers to wear a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the short clip, Handler wears nothing but leggings and sneakers, as well as a mask on his face. A closer look at her outfit as she heads for the camera shows that she managed to cover her breasts with a makeshift bra made out of facial masks.

"Everyone needs to find a mask and put it on because I would like to have fun again, okay? People want their children to go back to school and we are abusing our healthcare workers. Please find a mask and put it on! any part of your body! I love my body! "Handler said to the camera.

The comedian's funny message received positive comments from her followers.

"I can't with you, but I can too," said "Orange is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba.

Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote "Chelsea" below the video with multiple crying face emojis.

"I'm glad you're protecting those perfect fools!" Model Kate Upton wrote, to which Handler replied, "We, with the great fools, have to protect them. You know what I'm dealing with, sister!"

Ashley Graham chimed in on the fun, writing, "Your breasts are amazing."

Handler is far from the first to speak out against Americans who do not wear masks, as the coronavirus continues to increase in several states across the country.

Tom Hanks, one of the first celebrities to announce his positive diagnosis of coronavirus, said in a recent interview that he doesn't understand why people had so much trouble protecting themselves and others.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if someone can't find himself practicing those three very basic things. I just think it's a shame," said the 64-year-old "Cast Away" star. "Don't be a p —-, go ahead, do your part. It's very basic. If you're driving a car, don't go too fast, use your turn signal and avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it's common sense. "

Jennifer Aniston, 51, shared similar sentiments in an Instagram post.

"I understand that the masks are awkward and awkward. But don't you think it's worse for companies to close … jobs are lost … healthcare workers are suffering from absolute exhaustion. And this has taken so many lives. virus because we are not doing enough, "she captioned a close-up photo of herself wearing a mask.

Aniston said he believes "the basic goodness of the people" can lead to successfully overcoming the pandemic.

"BUT still, there are many people in our country who refuse to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve and stay safe," he said. "People seem concerned that their 'rights' are being taken away' by asking them to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of people's lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate." .

