Chelsea striker hurts hamstrings in FA Cup final

LONDON – A dream scoring start in his first FA Cup final ended in agony for Christian Pulisic.

Now the American will miss the opportunity to help Chelsea reverse a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Saturday 16.

The 21-year-old winger had to be helped off the field in Saturday's final against Arsenal after stopping with a hamstring injury.

Pulisic scored in the fifth minute against Arsenal to become the first American to score in an FA Cup final. But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to secure a 2-1 victory that denied Chelsea the cup.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said Pulisic's injury would be scanned and evaluated in the coming days. But Lampard said Pulisic "clearly will not be in shape" for the trip to Munich with Bayern favorites to advance.

The final of the Champions League in the last 16 seconds was played in March before the coronavirus pandemic closed sports.