Chiara de Blasio & # 39; really relaxes & # 39; during protest arrest: witness

The daughter of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio did not bother during his arrest At a protest in Manhattan earlier this week, a NYU student who was detained with her told The Post on Wednesday.

Chiara de Blasio, 25, was quiet on Saturday night and did not join the chants of "NYPD suck my dk" and "I hate cops," coming from some of the other two dozen inside the car. rice.

"She was really calm and never bragged," I am the mayor's daughter, "said Arthiom Furtado, a 21-year-old Swiss student who specializes in music and business.

Chiara remained "calm" when she was arrested with approximately 100 others on 12th Street and Broadway during a demonstration. against the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

She had allegedly been blocking traffic on Broadway and was arrested after refusing to move.

"She seemed upset, but she understood why she was arrested," Furtado said, adding: "We were ordered to flee, and we were not."

The Brooklyn resident said he only realized who his fellow inmate was after seeing news of his arrest and that he thought it was "cool."

"It made sense for her to protest, she's half black and white like me," he said.

He and the mayor's daughter separated once they were placed inside the holding cells. He said masks were removed from those arrested by the police.

The Post caught up with Furtado in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday after 10 police officers stopped him while driving a Revel scooter.

Police searched his bicycle and ended up giving him a ticket for driving without a helmet. He accused the officers of profiling him racially.

"It is quite a mess and gross," he said, adding that he was not surprised by reports of police brutality, citing Eric Garner's 2014 death on Staten Island at the hands of police officers.

"This news goes around the world," he said.

Mayor de Blasio formerly said he was "proud" of her daughter for participating in the demonstration.

“I love my daughter deeply, I honor her. I am proud of her because she cares so much that she was willing to go out and do something about it, "Hizzoner said Monday.

"She was acting peacefully. She believes that everything she did was in the spirit of peaceful and respectful protest. "