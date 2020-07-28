Chicago Adds Wisconsin to Growing List of Coronavirus Quarantine States

Chicago has issued a 14-day quarantine order for people arriving in the city from Wisconsin, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday as coronavirus cases increase.

The mayor said the city is benefiting from a more cautious approach than other cities and states.

"I think Chicago, we're fine because we were extremely cautious when we started reopening," Lightfoot said at a press conference. "We weren't as big on capacity, for example, as other areas across the country." So what we are seeing is that cities and towns, particularly across the south through the southwest and all the way to California, are really having significant struggles now because many of those communities took a very different approach than Chicago did. an increase in the states around us. "

NJ GYM OWNERS WHO CHALLENGED GOV. MURPHY CORONAVIRUS CLOSING ORDERS DETAINED BY CONTAINMENT

CORONAVIRUS MAY CLOSE A THIRD AMERICAN MUSEUM FOR GOOD, DIRECTORS SAY

States make the Chicago list if the COVID-19 case rate is more than 15 new cases per 100,000 residents each day, over a seven-day moving average.

Wisconsin is added to the list of 18 states that were listed earlier this month. The others include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Meanwhile, Chicago added 1,541 new confirmed cases to its total of more than 173,000 and 7,595 deaths. Quarantine will be encouraged but not strictly enforced, in accordance with FOX 32.

The order against Wisconsin will take effect later this week, Lightfoot said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP