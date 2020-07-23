Chicago Councilman Says City Should Accept President Trump's Help To Fight Crime

Chicago Councilman Anthony Napolitano appeared in "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and explained what the city could do to stop the violence.

"The first step is definitely to take the help of President Trump. If you don't want the feds on the street, ask them to work out arrest warrants, infiltrate gangs, implement RICO charges, pursue drugs. We have 117,000 members of street gangs. Hit them where it hurts the most, on the money, "Napolitano said Wednesday. "The second thing we have to do is we need a state attorney here who will actually file criminal charges. Our state attorney is now celebrating the capture and release process. He is killing us here."

CHICAGO POLICE WARNS ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF SHOOTING: REPORT

"We have to get over this anti-police movement and we need to, you know, hold all bad police officers accountable, but praise those who are doing a good job. These guys have not had a contract in three years," he added. Neapolitan.

Chicago is experiencing a spike in gun violence that has seen dozens of people shot daily. On Tuesday, shots were fired outside a funeral home on the south side of town that saw 15 people injured. Hours later, a 3-year-old girl was shot in the head. She was expected to survive.

Napolitano called on Chicago voters to hold officials accountable.

"We have a large silent majority here. As an elected official. All I hear is from the vocal … radical socialists here in Chicago," Napolitano said. "We have a sleeping giant majority that needs to stand up and hold the rest of these elected officials accountable. And you have what they want. You have your vote. Get them to do something about it. We need help. Let them bring in the feds." inside and help us. We have to save the city. "

The councilman said Trump and the upcoming presidential elections are getting in the way of stopping violence in his city, adding that he feels that Mayor Lori Lightfoot may be open to receiving federal aid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They don't want to let the president help because when he is a success and we reduce crime, they fear that it will be seen as a success, it will help his election," Napolitano said. "We have to get rid of that nonsense. We just have to focus on saving our city and saving these lives because we are losing lives at an astronomical rate. It is not fair. It is not fair for these communities."

Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.