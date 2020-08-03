Chicago Fire Department investigates alleged removal of BLM banner

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the alleged removal of a Black Lives Matter banner by someone on a fire truck, department officials said.

A post on Nextdoor, a neighborhood social network, by Dr. Adele Cobbs claims that the sign in Kenwood, near Lake Shore Drive, was removed early Saturday by someone who jumped from Firetruck 15, which belongs to Station 45 on the Nearby Bronzeville, the Chicago Tribune reports.

"They literally obstructed traffic to do this," Cobbs wrote in his post, which included a photo showing the fire truck. "Unbelievable. They are paid to serve our community and this is what they think about the lives of blacks."

Cobbs alleged that two white men knocked down the banner, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

Cobbs told the Tribune Sunday that he saw one of the men remove the banner from a fence just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

"I have seen that banner," Cobbs told the newspaper. "It is in a discreet place that did not bother anyone."

Cobbs, who stopped and parked in front of the truck when it stopped on a two-way street, said she was lost when she saw the banner being lowered.

"I raised my arms and said:" Why? "" Cobbs said.

But all he got in return was an aggressive honking of the fire truck horn, he said.

Cobbs, a long-time emergency medicine physician, said she felt the need to report what she saw due to her medical history and the possible damaging impact on other first responders.

"The fact that they would do something so petty and embarrassing," said Cobbs. "Why would they take that little piece?"

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department confirmed that an investigation into the Cobbs report had been launched, but declined to indicate what penalties staff could face for removing the BLM banner, the Tribune reports.

"The conduct described in the indictment will not be tolerated by the Chicago Fire Department," spokesman Larry Langford said in a statement. “We do not tolerate any conduct that impairs any of our residents and visitors, all of whom we have sworn to serve. I assure you that we will get to the bottom of this quickly and, if determined to be accurate, discipline and remedial action will be prompt and fair. "