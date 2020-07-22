Chicago funeral parlor shooting: at least 14 injured and hospitalized

His "conditions are unknown at this time," Chicago Police Department Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference Tuesday night near the funeral home where the shooting occurred.

All of the known victims are adults, he said.

The shooting is just the latest in a wave of violence in Chicago recently. On Monday, 25 people were shot that day alone. Over the weekend, 63 were shot and at least 12 people were killed.

Around 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, a black vehicle sped down the street and someone in it "started shooting at funeral attendants," Carter said.