Chicago funeral parlor shooting: at least 14 injured and hospitalized

His "conditions are unknown at this time," Chicago Police Department Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference Tuesday night near the funeral home where the shooting occurred.
All of the known victims are adults, he said.
The shooting is just the latest in a wave of violence in Chicago recently. On Monday, 25 people were shot that day alone. Over the weekend, 63 were shot and at least 12 people were killed.
Around 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, a black vehicle sped down the street and someone in it "started shooting at funeral attendants," Carter said.
Some at the funeral began to return fire, he said. When the vehicle soon crashed and stopped, its occupants got out and fled in various directions.
Carter said a "person of interest" is being interviewed by detectives.
Police have found 60 shell cases at the site so far, he said.
Police do not yet have a reason for the shooting, Carter said.