Chicago Lightfoot rates McEnany as the 'White House' & # 39; Karen & # 39; after denouncing a slight & # 39; abandoned mayor & # 39;

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a "Karen" on Twitter on Thursday after she was mentioned as "abandoned mayor" during a press conference.

White House correspondent for Time magazine Brian Bennett originally mentioned the snub on his Twitter account, before Lightfoot picked up the message.

"White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany just called Lori Lightfoot & # 39; the abandoned mayor of Chicago & # 39; and said she should apply for federal aid to protect the city," he had originally written.

Lightfoot, a Democrat, then followed up with her own tweet that referred to McEnany as "Karen," a pejorative term that has become prominent to label a demanding, middle-aged white woman who displays a dominant sense of entitlement in several societies confrontations

"Hi Karen. Take care of your mouth." she wrote.

