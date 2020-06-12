Chicago Mayor criticizes 'embarrassing' video showing officers resting in the congressman's office during the demonstration

"It is one of the most disgraceful and disrespectful things I have ever seen, and we absolutely are not going to put up with it," Lightfoot told CNN's Anderson Cooper Thursday night.
"We can support the people who are doing their job the right way and still hold the bad guys accountable," he said. "That is what has to happen."
Officers were seen on video relaxing, sleeping, snacking and talking on the phone in the office of U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, Lightfoot and Rush previously said.
The incident came to light after Rush reviewed the images from the security camera from his office, the mayor explained at a press conference. The campaign office was raided on Sunday, May 31, when the area's mall was looted, Lightfoot told CNN. She said police officers entered the campaign office on Monday, June 1.
At the time, protests were taking place in Chicago following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody a week earlier.
The Chicago Police Department tweeted Thursday that it launched an internal investigation into the incident, and Lightfoot said they are working to identify the officers involved. CNN has contacted the police union, but has yet to receive a comment.
"Today, literally, the officers were, through their various contacts, trying to say that the congressman really invited us in and is now lying," Lightfoot told Cooper.
"Today, literally, the officers were, through their various contacts, trying to say that the congressman really invited us in and is now lying," Lightfoot told Cooper.

"Bobby Rush is a former Black Panther. He didn't invite the police into his office. And the fact that they would even say that, and even suppose it were true, five hours? When there is literally murder and mayhem everywhere."