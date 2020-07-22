Chicago Mayor Lightfoot is “ intentionally turning the iceberg into & # 39; & # 39 ;, says police union chief

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was called "unprofessional," "childish," and "pathetic" by the president of the city's Fraternal Police Order, John Catanzara, who in turn responded to her sharp criticism of him.

Catanzara appeared Tuesday night in "The Ingraham Angle," where he also reacted to breaking news that at least a dozen people had been shot outside a funeral home.

Lightfoot had referred to Catanzara as "deranged" and was seeking attention after the union leader wrote a letter to President Trump asking for federal assistance amid Chicago's continuing crime wave. Lightfoot called the prospect of federal intervention "chaos" and "disorder."

"The mayor likes to use the word & # 39; deranged & # 39; but the ironic part is that the mayor went crazy. I wish I could show him the text messages he sent me over the weekend as soon as he found out I sent the request to President Trump, "Catanzara told Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham.

"She was the one who became totally deranged, unprofessional, childish," he continued, "and was truly pathetic for the leader of a city," Catanzara said.

Catanzara blamed Chicago's inability to take control of the violence and murder that is spreading throughout the city to a mix of Democratic leaders. He criticized Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, County Attorney Kim Foxx, Lightfoot and Sheriff Tom Dart for being the source of systemic problems in the county and city.

"The audacity [the identity of the criminals] is there because they know there are no consequences," said Catanzara.

"The justice system in Cook County is totally broken since President Preckwinkle [below] …," he added. "They have no idea what true justice is, [there] is basically the bloodbath on the street as a result."

Catanzara claimed that Lightfoot has a "Napoleon complex" and scorns those who disagree with it.

"She is literally intentionally running the Titanic on an iceberg," he said. "Fifty-six rounds [reportedly] were fired [during the incident Tuesday night] and [14] people fired tonight at a funeral where there was special police attention due to the gang victim who was already waking up at the funeral home. "