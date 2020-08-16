chicago-mayor-says-having-schools-reopen-‘is-a-complex-problem’

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 537 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and nine additional deaths on Sunday.

The state’s positivity rate as of Saturday is 11%, DHEC said in its daily coronavirus update.

Some context: Daily Covid-19 cases have decreased in South Carolina since July 19 when 2,374 were reported, CNN’s tally shows.

The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina stands at 105,466, with 1,031 probable and 2,165 confirmed deaths, DHEC said.

Note: These numbers were released by South Carolina’s public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project .