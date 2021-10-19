Chicago P.D., an American show about police officers, is airing now. Dick Wolf is the executive producer with producers Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, and Rick Eid as well as many other people who help make this show. The show premiered on November 11, 2020.

What is the release date of Chicago Med Season 8?

We have found that the people who make this show are busy with the release programs for season 7. But after the premiere of season 7, they will think about making season 8. This is what is supposed to happen. Filming for season 8 will start in 2022. If this occurs then the show will be on TV around that time, but not before! We think this is a good guess. But we know that the entertainment industry can be unpredictable. Anything can happen.

What is the plot of Chicago Med Season 8?

The show is about a medical team who tries to save people’s lives. They also deal with their relationships. It shows the hospital day-to-day and how some people are very angry. But some doctors and nurses make it work.

Who will be starring in Chicago Med Season 8?

Here is what we know about the characters of Chicago Med Season 8: Nick Gehlfuss who plays Dr. Will Halstead, Yaya DaCosta as Emergency Department Nurse April Sexton, and Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel. Tehmina Sunny is a doctor and was on TV with a person from Kender Pharmaceutical. Torrey Devitt was highlighted as Dr. Natalie Manning and Emergency Medicine/Pediatrics Attending. Brian Tee was highlighted as LCDR Dr. Ethan Choi, Attending Emergency Physician as well as the Chief of the ED. Kara Killmer was the paramedic in charge. Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Campbell, RN. S. EpathaMerkerson featured Sharon Goodwin, who is the Chief of Patient and Medical Services. Oliver Platt is a doctor. He is the chief of psychiatry.

What is the information related to Chicago Med Season 8?

Chicago Med is a TV show. Dick Wolf made it. It shows medicine. The series is about a team of doctors who are trying to save people’s lives, but they also have to deal with their relationships. Chicago Med is a television show on NBC with Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, and Yaya DaCosta. It also has Brian Tee along with Rachel DiPillo, Colin Donnell, and Marlyne Barrett. Chicago Med also has S. EpathaMerkerson, Oliver Platt, Dominic Rains, Chicago Med season one was on TV from November 17 to December 30, 2015. It got good reviews and was a success. The show has been successful so the makers of the show are going to make more seasons. The total number of seasons is 6. There are 119 episodes, but there will be 7 and 8 too.

In 2020, the show was renewed for two more seasons. Season 7 will air on September 22, 2021. Some people who make the show are watching it closely. They will tell you when they know more about the 7th season.

What can we expect?

NBC has not announced whether there will be a season 8 of Chicago Med. The renewal for seasons 6, 7, and 8 was announced on the same day on February 27, 2020. Season 6 will come out in November 2020 and season 7 will be released on September 22nd, 2021. So we can expect season 8 soon.

