Chicago nurse attacked by man on train ranting about coronavirus, dramatic video

Video captured on the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line showed a nurse being attacked by a man, who witnesses said was ranting about the coronavirus.

Fellow passenger Katrice Hardaway recorded the exchange on her cell phone. The man on the recording stood next to the nurse, yelling at her about the health workers and blaming them for the pandemic.

The nurse allegedly tried to convince the man to leave him alone, with Hardaway pressing the panic button on the train as the situation grew more serious.

The nurse stood up to defend herself, and the two men fought against each other for a time.

Other passengers tried to come between the two men and disrupt the confrontation, but when the train came to a stop, the instigator refused to get off. Instead, the nurse left with Hardaway following him.

"Fighting this pandemic for us, and you shouldn't have to go through that on the way to work," Hardaway told Jermont Terry of CBS 2.

The nurse allegedly files charges; the suspect remains at large.